Le Blog de NmarioDk
profile
Senran Kagura : Peach Beach Splash
16
Likes
Likers
name : Senran Kagura : Peach Beach Splash
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Marvelous Interactive
developer : N.C
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nmariodk
29
Likes
Likers
nmariodk
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 149
visites since opening : 181318
nmariodk > blog
all
Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash sort sur pc + soldes steam !


Prévu pour le 7 mars sur Steam !
Il y a une réduc si on préco, et il y aura 2 versions :
-édition classique pour 33,99€ ( la promo est inclu )
-édition spéciale Sexy Soaker pour 42,49€ ( qui comporte tout les dlc )



http://store.steampowered.com/app/696170/SENRAN_KAGURA_Peach_Beach_Splash/

Sinon juste pour info il y a des soldes sur Steam pour le nouvel an chinois du 15 au 19 février !!!

http://store.steampowered.com/lunarnewyear
http://store.steampowered.com/app/696170/SENRAN_KAGURA_Peach_Beach_Splash/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/17/2018 at 02:14 PM by nmariodk
    comments (2)
    kikoo31 posted the 02/17/2018 at 02:34 PM
    splash boob bi*ch
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/17/2018 at 02:48 PM
    Pour le vendre ils en pas besoin d'une foultitude d'offres, il y a juste à dire " vous pouvez modder les gars "
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre