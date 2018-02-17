accueil
Le Blog de NmarioDk
name :
Senran Kagura : Peach Beach Splash
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Marvelous Interactive
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
multiplayer :
oui
Senran Kagura Peach Beach Splash sort sur pc + soldes steam !
Prévu pour le
7 mars
sur Steam
!
Il y a une réduc si on préco, et il y aura 2 versions :
-édition classique pour 33,99€ ( la promo est inclu )
-édition spéciale Sexy Soaker
pour 42,49€ ( qui comporte tout les dlc )
http://store.steampowered.com/app/696170/SENRAN_KAGURA_Peach_Beach_Splash/
Sinon juste pour info il y a des soldes sur Steam pour le nouvel an chinois du 15 au 19 février !!!
http://store.steampowered.com/lunarnewyear
http://store.steampowered.com/app/696170/SENRAN_KAGURA_Peach_Beach_Splash/
posted the 02/17/2018 at 02:14 PM by
nmariodk
comments (
2
)
kikoo31
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 02:34 PM
splash boob bi*ch
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 02/17/2018 at 02:48 PM
Pour le vendre ils en pas besoin d'une foultitude d'offres, il y a juste à dire "
vous pouvez modder les gars
"
