accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Vivement Automne 2018 pour Trails of Cold Steel IV : The End of Saga !!
profile
91
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
fullbuster
,
trungz
,
dx93
,
kenren
,
lordkupo
,
rosewood
,
smartcrush
,
asakim
,
eyrtz
,
darkparadize
,
anakaris
,
hyoga57
,
loudiyi
,
teel
,
monkeydluffy
,
momotaros
,
yuri
,
tvirus
,
alexkidd
,
neokiller
,
e3payne
,
jeanouillz
,
yukilin
,
torankusu
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
arngrim
,
wickette
,
darkvador
,
myers
,
bejito34
,
kizito5
,
escobar
,
cuthbert
,
liquidus00
,
linkiorra
,
svr
,
binou87
,
zabuza
,
x1x2
,
soma67
,
docteurdeggman
,
milo42
,
battossai
,
testament
,
minbox
,
rahxephon1
,
odv78
,
snakeorliquid
,
snaaaaail
,
freematt
,
eldren
,
asmita
,
blackbox
,
fifine
,
koriyu
,
strifedcloud
,
sora78
,
kayama
,
nindo64
,
ichigoo
,
hado78
,
shiranui
,
davidhm
,
minx
,
jorostar
,
eiyuudensetsu
,
supasaya
,
lordguyver
,
milo42000
,
kyogamer
,
eldrick
,
gantzeur
,
iiii
,
shindo
,
gat
,
furtifdor
,
ninjah
,
choupiloutre
,
spawnini
,
frionel
,
roxloud
,
sorakairi86
,
neckbreaker71
,
killia
,
raph64
,
kurosama
,
jozen15
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
torotoro59
gunotak
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
146
visites since opening :
318873
gunotak
> blog
all
Sources INFORMATIONS
..........Blog Chantier (^v^)..........
JRPG
(Fan base) MEGAMAN X
Autres
ARTBOOK
SCRIPT
LOCALISATION + images
TUTO ( Consoles, PSN Japonais, Rédaction, ... )
Amélioration Gamekyo
SUIKODEN
REDACTION
DIGIMON
Merci pour votre accueil
Musiques
Rires
Gundam
[Article inutile W-E] Trails of Cold Steel - les 3 génériques
JRPG
Lequel est votre favori ?
Trails of Cold Steel 1
Trails of Cold Steel 2
Trails of Cold Steel 3
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/17/2018 at 12:59 PM by
gunotak
comments (
0
)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo