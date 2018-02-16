accueil
foxstep
Enter The Fox
profile
foxstep
> blog
Dark Souls: Un magnifique artwork
.
Foxstep
tags :
artwork
dark soul
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:03 PM by
foxstep
comments (
16
)
obi69
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 02:06 PM
Très belle composition et beaucoup de beaux détails, mais j'avoue préféré le style japonais. Là ça fait un peu trop Comics pour moi, mais ça peut plaire.
Merci du partage.
kayl
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 02:06 PM
Pourquoi depuis quelques temps, les images sur les blogs ne s'affichent pas chez moi ? Parfois, j'en ai une sur deux.
Du coup je peux pas voir l'artwork
mikazaki
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 02:09 PM
kayl
moi aussi mai que celle de Foxstep ... chelou
kayl
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 02:18 PM
mikazaki
Je pensais que c'était à cause d'un module firefox mais même en les désactivant ça change rien. Sous chrome pas de problème, ni sur firefox mobile. J'comprends pô.
kayl
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 02:20 PM
A part ça joli artwork, j'ai hâte pour le remaster de voir à quoi il ressemblent, j'espère qu'ils auront pas fait les fainéants.
terminagore
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 02:22 PM
Plutôt classe, effectivement.
foxstep
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 02:24 PM
kayl
Aucune idée, j'ai reup l'image sous un lien GK au cas peut etre qu'elle s'affichera pour toi et d'autres ainsi.
nigel
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 02:27 PM
obi69
Pareil, je trouve le choix des couleurs pas très subtils et le chara-design pas ouf. Je suis même pas sûr que j'aurais pu identifier Dark Soul si ce n'était pas écrit sur l'artwork.
Après en soi le dessin est beau, mais c'est pas mon style ^^
kayl
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 02:30 PM
foxstep
C'est bon pour moi
bigjunior
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 02:49 PM
Oh God
Que la mort est belle ! Que les ténèbres sont éblouissants ! Que ton âme est merveilleusement sombre !
foxstep
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 02:51 PM
kayl
kadaj68800
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 03:18 PM
obi69
foxstep
cette image est tiré d'une série de comics en préparation ! Intitulé "
The Age of Fire
il sera composé de 4 volumes et sortira le 16 mai.
edgar
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 04:15 PM
Magnifique en effet.
mikazaki
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 05:16 PM
kayl
je suis firefox effectivement ^^
foxstep
nikel la ;p
grundbeld
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 05:42 PM
C'est certes beau dans l'ensemble mais quelqu'un a vraiment demandé à avoir Smough sur l'artwork ? =P
foxstep
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 08:39 PM
grundbeld
