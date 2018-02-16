profile
Dark Souls: Un magnifique artwork


.
Foxstep
    tags : artwork dark soul
    8
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:03 PM by foxstep
    comments (16)
    obi69 posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:06 PM
    Très belle composition et beaucoup de beaux détails, mais j'avoue préféré le style japonais. Là ça fait un peu trop Comics pour moi, mais ça peut plaire.
    Merci du partage.
    kayl posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:06 PM
    Pourquoi depuis quelques temps, les images sur les blogs ne s'affichent pas chez moi ? Parfois, j'en ai une sur deux.
    Du coup je peux pas voir l'artwork
    mikazaki posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:09 PM
    kayl moi aussi mai que celle de Foxstep ... chelou
    kayl posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:18 PM
    mikazaki Je pensais que c'était à cause d'un module firefox mais même en les désactivant ça change rien. Sous chrome pas de problème, ni sur firefox mobile. J'comprends pô.
    kayl posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:20 PM
    A part ça joli artwork, j'ai hâte pour le remaster de voir à quoi il ressemblent, j'espère qu'ils auront pas fait les fainéants.
    terminagore posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:22 PM
    Plutôt classe, effectivement.
    foxstep posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:24 PM
    kayl Aucune idée, j'ai reup l'image sous un lien GK au cas peut etre qu'elle s'affichera pour toi et d'autres ainsi.
    nigel posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:27 PM
    obi69 Pareil, je trouve le choix des couleurs pas très subtils et le chara-design pas ouf. Je suis même pas sûr que j'aurais pu identifier Dark Soul si ce n'était pas écrit sur l'artwork.

    Après en soi le dessin est beau, mais c'est pas mon style ^^
    kayl posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:30 PM
    foxstep C'est bon pour moi
    bigjunior posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:49 PM
    Oh God Que la mort est belle ! Que les ténèbres sont éblouissants ! Que ton âme est merveilleusement sombre !
    foxstep posted the 02/16/2018 at 02:51 PM
    kayl
    kadaj68800 posted the 02/16/2018 at 03:18 PM
    obi69 foxstep cette image est tiré d'une série de comics en préparation ! Intitulé " The Age of Fire il sera composé de 4 volumes et sortira le 16 mai.
    edgar posted the 02/16/2018 at 04:15 PM
    Magnifique en effet.
    mikazaki posted the 02/16/2018 at 05:16 PM
    kayl je suis firefox effectivement ^^
    foxstep nikel la ;p
    grundbeld posted the 02/16/2018 at 05:42 PM
    C'est certes beau dans l'ensemble mais quelqu'un a vraiment demandé à avoir Smough sur l'artwork ? =P
    foxstep posted the 02/16/2018 at 08:39 PM
    grundbeld
