profile
Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
2
Likes
Likers
name : Persona 5 : Dancing Star Night
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : music
other versions :
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
72
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 588
visites since opening : 753936
sora78 > blog
all
Persona 5: Dancing Star Night - Ann Takamaki se dévoile !
Exclusivités PS4

Enjoy



Bonus :



PersonaCentral
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:37 AM by sora78
    comments (2)
    micablo posted the 02/16/2018 at 12:34 PM
    J'attendrai un bundle de P3D et P5D avec P4D en cadeau à 30€ histoire d'éviter de me faire ouvrir le popotin par la playlist rachitique.
    sonilka posted the 02/16/2018 at 12:46 PM
    Ce cruel manque de gout dans le choix des persos à mettre en avant. Les vrais savent
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre