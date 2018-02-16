Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Last of Us : Partie II
name : The Last of Us : Partie II
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action-aventure
link49
link49
all
Rumeur : The Last of US Part II bien pour cette année
Ps4


Voici une Rumeur concernant le jeu The Last of US Part II :



Sur le Facebook officiel suédois des jeux à venir en 2018, on y retrouve les jeux Spider-Man, Days Gone, mais aussi Ghosts of Tsushima et The Last of US Part II :



Si cela se révèle correct, on devrait surement avoir la date de sortie durant l'E3 2018. Plus qu'à espérer...

Source : https://segmentnext.com/2018/02/16/report-last-us-2-releasing-year-official-playstation-leak/
    posted the 02/16/2018 at 10:49 AM by link49
    comments (39)
    gat posted the 02/16/2018 at 10:54 AM
    Jamais de la vie. Le gros AAA de cette année pour Sony sera GoW. TLoU II arrivera l’année prochaine.
    jenicris posted the 02/16/2018 at 10:54 AM
    2019.
    bigsnake posted the 02/16/2018 at 10:54 AM
    Franchement j'y crois pas une seconde , moi je vois plus une date au PlayStation expérience pour the last of us 2 et E3 2019 date de sortie de Death stranding et Ghost of tsushima + annonce de la ps5 .
    lightning posted the 02/16/2018 at 10:56 AM
    NON

    Et au lieu de relayer toutes les rumeurs qui te tombent sous la main commence plutôt par vérifier tes sources....
    bigsnake posted the 02/16/2018 at 10:56 AM
    gat
    Days gone et Spider-man sont des gros triple A .
    gat posted the 02/16/2018 at 10:58 AM
    bigsnake Certes mais GoW sera leur titre phare de 2018 comme l’a été Horizon l’an dernier et U4 en 2016.
    link49 posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:00 AM
    Lightning Va là : https://www.facebook.com/SonyPlayStationSverige/ et traduit leur poste : "Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Blood and Truth, Frantics, Days Gone, The Last of Us Part II et plus. Ce sera une année PlayStation incroyable." Ou alors...
    foxty posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:00 AM
    Ouai j'y crois pas non plus une seule seconde. Même techniquement j'aurais tendance à penser que TLOU 2 demande encore pas mal de taff avant sa commercialisation. Et par rapport au cylce MKT ils auraient deja beaucoup plus communiqué dessus si ça avait été le cas.
    maxleresistant posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:01 AM
    Le facebook Sony Suède, non juste non.
    kuroni posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:06 AM
    Mdr. Non...
    lightning posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:09 AM
    link49 oui mais ce Facebook ce base sur la vidéo publié par Playstation Europe dans laquelle on voit quelques jeux à venir "bientôt" sur PS4 même si la majorité sortent cette année mais ce n'est pas le cas de tous (Ghost of Tsushima, TLOU Part II)

    La description de la video:
    Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, Blood and Truth, Frantics, Days Gone, The Last of Us Part II and more.

    There's an incredible slate of games coming soon to PS4. Here's a taste of what to expect.
    fandenutella posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:12 AM
    Nop Mars 2019 avec ghost of tsushima
    cajp45 posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:13 AM
    je pense à une erreur, sony n'a rien montré du jeu je les imagines mal le sortir dans la foulée du premier trailer, en plus ça ferait doublon avec days gone. Après ils parlent peut être de l'année fiscale et on pourrait voir the last of us en février ou mars 2019, et là ça me parait déjà plus envisageable.
    misterpixel posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:16 AM
    Impossible y’a déjà une tonne de titres AAA first cette année, assez rare pour être souligné, Ghost comme TLOU 2 seront et sera le Goty 2019 à n’en pas douter
    sora78 posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:16 AM
    gat ce sera laquel le gros AAA de Sony l'an prochain ?

    The Last Of Us Part II ?
    Death Stranding ?
    Ghost Of Tsushima ?

    A méditer ;p
    misterpixel posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:18 AM
    sora78 The Death Tsushima
    marchand2sable posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:22 AM
    2019 avec death stranding et ghost sur a 100%

    Misterpixel

    Death Stranding Kojigod feat Sony c'est trop mais il est très probable que les 3 seront miens j'espère beaucoup un multi pour TLOU 2 surtout
    misterpixel posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:23 AM
    marchand2sable Moi aussi, le Multi de TLOU est tellement kiffant !
    idd posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:23 AM
    je pense qu'on parle de la fiscale 2018 donc jusqu'au 31 mars 2019.
    marchand2sable posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:23 AM
    2019 avec death stranding et ghost sur a 100%

    Sora78 merde j'ai mis Misterpixel sorry

    Death Stranding Kojigod feat Sony c'est trop mais il est très probable que les 3 seront miens j'espère beaucoup un multi pour TLOU 2 surtout
    walterwhite posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:24 AM
    Il sort demain
    marchand2sable posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:25 AM
    Misterpixel

    Il y a une grosse communauté de rageux quand-même, mais rien a foutre je garde mon pompe
    sora78 posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:32 AM
    marchand2sable Le multi de The Last Of Us Part II sera surement ultra amélioré du premier !

    La composante multi de Death Stranding sera peut-être une tuerie également...

    Et n'oublions pas Wild ! Le jeu de Michel Ancel. La composante multi aura apparemment un système similaire à celle de Bloodborne / Dark Souls :

    https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/l-open-world-wild-s-est-il-perdu-3050794317.html
    whookid posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:33 AM
    J'y crois pas une seul seconde 2019.
    gemini posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:55 AM
    gat GoW sort en avril tu penses bien que Sony sortira une autre grosse cartouche en fin d'année. Voir + qu'une d'ailleurs.
    marchand2sable posted the 02/16/2018 at 11:57 AM
    Sora78

    J'aimerais beaucoup des créatures sur la map comme le multi de RE 5 et 6 pour TLOU 2.
    gat posted the 02/16/2018 at 12:01 PM
    gemini Je sais mais comme je l´ai dit en amont, GoW sera LE jeu phare de cette année pour Sony.
    ninjak posted the 02/16/2018 at 12:10 PM
    Je ne pense pas,ça sera pour 2019.
    mafacenligne posted the 02/16/2018 at 12:12 PM
    c'est pour la PS5 ça plutot !
    noouns posted the 02/16/2018 at 12:16 PM
    Ok... Ils arrivent à en oublier mon petit Détroit..
    thedoctor posted the 02/16/2018 at 12:39 PM
    Faut déjà voir une video de gameplay, avant une sortie très improbable en 2018.
    djfab posted the 02/16/2018 at 12:41 PM
    On sait tous qu'il ne sortira pas en 2018, news inutile...
    mwaka971 posted the 02/16/2018 at 12:44 PM
    Toujours des articles à base de rumeurs, l'utilité? On sait très bien que naughty dogs sortent un jeu tous les 3 ans, uncharted date de 2016 donc 2019 pour tlou2.
    sonilka posted the 02/16/2018 at 12:48 PM
    Si le Facebook officiel Sony le dit alors ...
    midnight0079 posted the 02/16/2018 at 01:02 PM
    link49 Sony Suede doivent pas savoir grand chose, ils posnt un peu n'importe quoi.

    Spiderman oui, God of War oui, Days Gone oui, Ghost of Tsuhima peut etre (mais surement non) mais TLOU 2 non, on est en 2018 et on a vu 0 gameplay, ils vont pas sortir ca comme ca sans promo.
    tolgafury posted the 02/16/2018 at 01:14 PM
    marchand2sable misterpixel Il est vraiment bien le multi de The Last of US ...? Moi qui joue only solo j'ai envie de me lancer ....
    raioh posted the 02/16/2018 at 01:22 PM
    J'y crois pas une seule seconde
    warminos posted the 02/16/2018 at 01:35 PM
    Je n'y crois pas, le planning est déja très chargé
    ravyxxs posted the 02/16/2018 at 01:50 PM
    Link49 toujours du clic jamais de réflexion ce mec c'est dingue...

    Et ils balancent quoi pour 2019 ? Death Standing ? Avec ? Mec sérieux quoi réfléchi, ils oublient même Nino, Detroit , Medievil etc...

    On a rien vu du Gameplay de TLOU2, y a la promo avant tout.
