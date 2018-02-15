profile
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Auriez vous des infos sur..
Kentucky route zero : tv edition sur switch et ps4?
Il devait sortir en janvier, mais toujours rien.
Si quelqu'un a des infos..
    posted the 02/15/2018 at 11:34 PM by tlj
    ostream posted the 02/15/2018 at 11:50 PM
    Non pas Janvier mais début 2018 sans plus de précision.
