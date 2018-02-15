accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Hyrule Warriors : Les avantages de la version Nintendo Switch
Hyrule Warriors
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Hyrule Warriors : Definitive Edition :
Nintendo dévoile un nouveau trailer du jeu :
Il met en avant les avantages de cette version. Pour rappel, cette version sortira bientôt en Euope, sans date de sortie précise...
Source :
https://mynintendonews.com/2018/02/15/new-trailer-released-for-hyrule-warriors-definitive-edition-on-nintendo-switch/
posted the 02/15/2018 at 08:09 PM by
link49
comments (
12
)
vfries
posted
the 02/15/2018 at 08:12 PM
2 costumes en plus et j'ai pas suivi pour les reste ?
link49
posted
the 02/15/2018 at 08:14 PM
Vfries
Tous les DLC sortis et deux nouveaux personnages il me semble...
linkart
posted
the 02/15/2018 at 08:15 PM
vfries
c'est tout en dehors de tout le reste du contenu inclus
Ils pourraient rajouter un mode 720p 60 fps comme FE... S'il est toujours en 720p 30 fps par contre c'est chaud...
vfries
posted
the 02/15/2018 at 08:18 PM
Ok merci
link49
posted
the 02/15/2018 at 08:19 PM
De toute façon, je prends que s'ils annoncent une Edition Limitée, pour aller avec mes Editions Limitées sur WiiU et 3DS...
narukamisan
posted
the 02/15/2018 at 08:48 PM
vfries
les version 3ds et Wii U avais une base commune et des persos exclu, la version switch auras le contenu des deux versions en plus des dlc, sinon les perso de BOW.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 02/15/2018 at 09:05 PM
Pas de petite édition "collector" ?
thieum
posted
the 02/15/2018 at 09:19 PM
linkart
Le 1080p a été confirmé dès le départ
link49
posted
the 02/15/2018 at 09:48 PM
Leblogdeshacka
Non, toujours pas...
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 02/15/2018 at 09:50 PM
link49
J'aimerais bien une petite édition avec un beau goodies. Mais, je pense que c'est mort, le jeu devrait sortir en Mars Avril chez nous (enfin je pense)
link49
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 12:21 AM
Leblogdeshacka
Ça s'annonce difficile mais gardons espoir...
ootaniisensei
posted
the 02/16/2018 at 01:53 AM
leblogdeshacka
link49
C'est marqué Automne, donc à moins d'un miracle y a aucune raison qu'on l'air 6 mois avant les usa
Ils pourraient rajouter un mode 720p 60 fps comme FE... S'il est toujours en 720p 30 fps par contre c'est chaud...