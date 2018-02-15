« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Runner3, très bientôt la date pour la Switch et Steam.


C'est une exclusivité console Nintendo.
Le jeu a été soumis à Nintendo.
Le jeu sortira en même temps sur PC et Switch.


http://www.runner3.game/devlog/2018/2/15/exciting-news
    posted the 02/15/2018 at 07:42 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    linkart posted the 02/15/2018 at 07:49 PM
    Day one en boîte
    tlj posted the 02/15/2018 at 11:09 PM
    C'est hors sujet, mais est ce que quelqu'un aurait des infos concernant la sortie de Kentucky route zero: tv edition sur switch et ps4?
    Je ne sais pas oú poser la question alors je la pose ici, en esperant une possible reponse
