description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Une box pour Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn
Le jeu Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn aura droit à sa version boite sur PS4/One et peut-être Switch (je sais plus).










Cette version boite sera disponible le 26 Avril pour 39.99€
    posted the 02/15/2018 at 10:56 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    maxleresistant posted the 02/15/2018 at 11:04 AM
    la couv est moche, surtout qu'ils ont pas pris en compte les logos...
    Mais le jeu pourrait être un bon petit BTA sympa
    victornewman posted the 02/15/2018 at 11:17 AM
    Une box ??????????
    archesstat posted the 02/15/2018 at 01:37 PM
    Ah oui ok je pensais que c’était un remake du jeu de combat.
