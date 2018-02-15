profile
sebalt > blog
Nouvelle bande-annonce pour Les Indestructibles 2 !


La voilà enfin, la première vraie bande-annonce pour Les Indestructibles 2 :



Vivement le 4 juillet !
    posted the 02/15/2018 at 10:01 AM by sebalt
    comments (5)
    axlrose posted the 02/15/2018 at 10:24 AM
    Enfin !
    e3ologue posted the 02/15/2018 at 10:45 AM
    Original le scénar, j'avais pas accroché au 1, mais je suis curieux de voir celui là.
    furtifdor posted the 02/15/2018 at 11:06 AM
    Bordel le coup de vieux....
    amassous posted the 02/15/2018 at 12:14 PM
    HARD
    octobar posted the 02/15/2018 at 12:22 PM
    ils ont mis Sarkozy ou quoi ?
