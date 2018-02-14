profile
God of War
75
Likes
Likers
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
72
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 587
visites since opening : 752771
sora78 > blog
all
[UP] Je customise votre avatar aux couleurs de God Of War !
Exclusivités PS4




Hello Gamekyo,

Est-ce que ça vous dit d'avoir temporairement une version GodOfWar-izer de votre avatar à l'occasion de la sortie du nouvel épisode tant attendu sur PS4 ?

Si oui vous êtes au bon endroit !

Des artistes sur Gamekyo ?
Personnellement je peux m'occuper d'une sélection d'avatars de certains membres si certains veulent

Juste quelques règles si vous êtes partant :

*Si vous êtes partant, mettez le lien de votre avatar original dans votre commentaire.
*Notifiez l'une des personnes en charge de la GodOfWar-isation.
*Enjoy



J'en ai fait un pour moi et pour les membres suivants









    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/14/2018 at 10:37 PM by sora78
    comments (7)
    sora78 posted the 02/14/2018 at 10:39 PM
    pillsofdeath bladagun marchand2sable
    pillsofdeath posted the 02/14/2018 at 10:41 PM
    Merci
    marchand2sable posted the 02/14/2018 at 10:44 PM
    Sora78

    Wow mais c'est trop stylé merci le Marchand2sable est devenu le Marchand2mort
    bladagun posted the 02/14/2018 at 11:00 PM
    Hoooo coulson dechire ! Merci mec !
    marchand2sable posted the 02/14/2018 at 11:01 PM
    Sora78

    Et voila plus qu'a attendre le 20 Avril maintenant un gros merci encore

    Tout le monde doit être convertie en Kratos sur Gamekyo, sans exception....
    stefanpsp posted the 02/14/2018 at 11:20 PM
    sora78 Un Noctis of War stp !!
    walterwhite posted the 02/14/2018 at 11:31 PM
    Il a vraiment trop de swag le miens
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre