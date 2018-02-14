accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Never Stop Believe | This Is For The Players
profile
75
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
playstation2008
,
leonr4
,
ravyxxs
,
yamy
,
linuxclan
,
kazuu
,
lordguyver
,
diablass59
,
haruto
,
jwolf
,
link49
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
eldren
,
leroux
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kira93
,
shanks
,
racsnk
,
anakaris
,
sonilka
,
furtifdor
,
cort
,
trungz
,
vfries
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jojoplay4
,
lez93
,
toctoc
,
vithia
,
fullbuster
,
ellie
,
spawnini
,
serialgamer7
,
hado78
,
milo42
,
ninjak
,
kenshuiin
,
lockelamorra35
,
kenpokan
,
jumeau
,
wanda
,
aiolia081
,
escobar
,
koopa
,
belzebut
,
ghostspartacus
,
kisukesan
,
jozen15
,
sora78
,
redmi31
,
jenicris
,
docteurdeggman
,
rayzorx09
,
misterpixel
,
mickurt
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
goldmen33
,
tizoc
,
oboro
,
tolgafury
,
coco6767
,
roxloud
,
killia
,
gantzeur
,
biboys
,
torotoro59
,
eduardos
,
infamousdvl
,
sauronsg
,
kali
,
awamy02
,
marchand2sable
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
72
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
evilboss
,
tvirus
,
jojoplay4
,
momotaros
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
geugeuz
,
ninja17
,
kyogamer
,
ootaniisensei
,
molotov04
,
milo42
,
leonr4
,
carapuce
,
gunotak
,
minbox
,
thor
,
parazyt6425
,
lordguyver
,
icebergbrulant
,
odv78
,
fortep
,
sakonoko
,
binou87
,
fullbuster
,
gat
,
sonilka
,
jeuxvideo2
,
matjudaz
,
strifedcloud
,
minx
,
kevisiano
,
lockelamorra35
,
jwolf
,
jumeau
,
shindo
,
megadante
,
gantzeur
,
chronos
,
jenicris
,
waurius59
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
kaiden
,
racsnk
,
fanlink1
,
shiroyashagin
,
edgar
,
smashfan
,
marchand2sable
,
escobar
,
torotoro59
,
yanissou
,
rayzorx09
,
jozen15
,
idd
,
sauronsg
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
fandenutella
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
tolgafury
,
sephiroth07
,
biboys
,
sheena78
,
gief
,
misterpixel
,
iglooo
,
awamy02
,
yamy
,
gamekyo
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
587
visites since opening :
752771
sora78
> blog
all
Exclusivités PS4
Divers
Jeux Multiplateformes
nouvelle catégorie
[UP] Je customise votre avatar aux couleurs de God Of War !
Exclusivités PS4
Hello Gamekyo,
Est-ce que ça vous dit d'avoir temporairement une version GodOfWar-izer de votre avatar à l'occasion de la sortie du nouvel épisode tant attendu sur PS4 ?
Si oui vous êtes au bon endroit !
Des artistes sur Gamekyo ?
Personnellement je peux m'occuper d'une sélection d'avatars de certains membres si certains veulent
Juste quelques règles si vous êtes partant
:
*Si vous êtes partant, mettez le lien de votre avatar original dans votre commentaire.
*Notifiez l'une des personnes en charge de la GodOfWar-isation.
*Enjoy
J'en ai fait un pour moi et pour les membres suivants
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/14/2018 at 10:37 PM by
sora78
comments (
7
)
sora78
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 10:39 PM
pillsofdeath
bladagun
marchand2sable
pillsofdeath
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 10:41 PM
Merci
marchand2sable
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 10:44 PM
Sora78
Wow mais c'est trop stylé merci le Marchand2sable est devenu le Marchand2mort
bladagun
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 11:00 PM
Hoooo coulson dechire ! Merci mec !
marchand2sable
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 11:01 PM
Sora78
Et voila plus qu'a attendre le 20 Avril maintenant un gros merci encore
Tout le monde doit être convertie en Kratos sur Gamekyo, sans exception....
stefanpsp
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 11:20 PM
sora78
Un Noctis of War stp !!
walterwhite
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 11:31 PM
Il a vraiment trop de swag le miens
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Wow mais c'est trop stylé merci le Marchand2sable est devenu le Marchand2mort
Et voila plus qu'a attendre le 20 Avril maintenant un gros merci encore
Tout le monde doit être convertie en Kratos sur Gamekyo, sans exception....