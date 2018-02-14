accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
KoF 2002 Gratuit sur GOG
Voilà voilà
http://www.gog.com/game/the_king_of_fighters_2002
Edit: Le lol, je viens de lire dans les coms qu'il n'est pas compatible 2 joueurs local sur cette version
posted the 02/14/2018 at 07:56 PM by
chiotgamer
comments (
10
)
chiotgamer
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 07:58 PM
Comment je lientise (ouais j'invente des mots) mon lien ? Enfin comment je le rend cliquable quoi svplease
awamy02
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 07:58 PM
j'arrive pas a cliquer sur le lien
chiotgamer
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 07:59 PM
Awamy02
Bah ouais je sais déjà pu comment faire ;(
kikoo31
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 08:00 PM
chiotgamer
[url][/url]
awamy02
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 08:00 PM
Chiotgamer
essaye peut-être d'enlever le s de https
shigeryu
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 08:01 PM
Merci pour l'info !
chiotgamer
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 08:02 PM
Kikoo31
Ah mais oui c'est vrai lol
Merci
kikoo31
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 08:05 PM
chiotgamer
predagogue
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 08:42 PM
l'un des plus mauvais, a éviter
shigeryu
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 09:11 PM
predagogue
je me disais bien (je confondais avec le 2001) en gros ici c'est la version arcade (surement possible de changé dans les option) et comme option graphique uniquement le choix entre fullscreen et windowed (pas le choix de la résolution).
