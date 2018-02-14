profile
KoF 2002 Gratuit sur GOG
Voilà voilà
http://www.gog.com/game/the_king_of_fighters_2002

Edit: Le lol, je viens de lire dans les coms qu'il n'est pas compatible 2 joueurs local sur cette version
    posted the 02/14/2018 at 07:56 PM by chiotgamer
    comments (10)
    chiotgamer posted the 02/14/2018 at 07:58 PM
    Comment je lientise (ouais j'invente des mots) mon lien ? Enfin comment je le rend cliquable quoi svplease
    awamy02 posted the 02/14/2018 at 07:58 PM
    j'arrive pas a cliquer sur le lien
    chiotgamer posted the 02/14/2018 at 07:59 PM
    Awamy02 Bah ouais je sais déjà pu comment faire ;(
    kikoo31 posted the 02/14/2018 at 08:00 PM
    chiotgamer [url][/url]
    awamy02 posted the 02/14/2018 at 08:00 PM
    Chiotgamer essaye peut-être d'enlever le s de https
    shigeryu posted the 02/14/2018 at 08:01 PM
    Merci pour l'info !
    chiotgamer posted the 02/14/2018 at 08:02 PM
    Kikoo31 Ah mais oui c'est vrai lol
    Merci
    kikoo31 posted the 02/14/2018 at 08:05 PM
    chiotgamer
    predagogue posted the 02/14/2018 at 08:42 PM
    l'un des plus mauvais, a éviter
    shigeryu posted the 02/14/2018 at 09:11 PM
    predagogue je me disais bien (je confondais avec le 2001) en gros ici c'est la version arcade (surement possible de changé dans les option) et comme option graphique uniquement le choix entre fullscreen et windowed (pas le choix de la résolution).
