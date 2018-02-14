accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
9
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
eldren
,
diablass59
,
rockin
,
jasonm
,
esets
,
m4nhunt
,
leonr4
,
kurosama
,
kenpokan
name :
The Evil Within 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Bethesda Softworks
developer :
Tango Gameworks
genre :
survival horror
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
12
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
fullbuster
,
tvirus
,
teel
,
stonesjack
,
voxen
,
rosewood
,
darkparadize
,
supatony
,
x1x2
,
leblogdeshacka
,
minbox
,
minx
onypsis
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
58
visites since opening :
57986
onypsis
> blog
Nouveau patch The Evil Within 2 !
Un mode vue en FPS disponible dès aujourd'hui et gratuitement.
tags :
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/14/2018 at 03:29 PM by
onypsis
comments (
11
)
racsnk
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 03:30 PM
Oh putain.
e3ologue
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 03:33 PM
très sympa comme initiative
kabuki
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 03:40 PM
slad
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 03:44 PM
Wah nickel j'en suis à la moitié, je ferai le reste en FPS.
evilchris
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 03:45 PM
ça spoil carrement le boss de fin
sinon RE7 en PLS ???
escobar
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 03:48 PM
Putain c'est top ça
marchand2sable
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 04:00 PM
Evilchris
Franchement c'est une réponse direct a RE 7 j'aime les deux perso
segadream
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 04:46 PM
Cool je vais zvoir une bonne raison de le refaire !
churos45
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 05:56 PM
evilchris
si personne ne sait que c'est le boss de fin, ce n'est pas un spoil
parazyt6425
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 06:13 PM
churos45
pas faux
En tout cas, bonne nouvelle
milk
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 06:58 PM
Ce spoil de taré sur la vignette youtube
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Franchement c'est une réponse direct a RE 7 j'aime les deux perso
En tout cas, bonne nouvelle