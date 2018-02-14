profile
The Evil Within 2
name : The Evil Within 2
platform : PC
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Tango Gameworks
genre : survival horror
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
onypsis
onypsis
onypsis > blog
Nouveau patch The Evil Within 2 !


Un mode vue en FPS disponible dès aujourd'hui et gratuitement.
    posted the 02/14/2018 at 03:29 PM by onypsis
    comments (11)
    racsnk posted the 02/14/2018 at 03:30 PM
    Oh putain.
    e3ologue posted the 02/14/2018 at 03:33 PM
    très sympa comme initiative
    kabuki posted the 02/14/2018 at 03:40 PM
    slad posted the 02/14/2018 at 03:44 PM
    Wah nickel j'en suis à la moitié, je ferai le reste en FPS.
    evilchris posted the 02/14/2018 at 03:45 PM
    ça spoil carrement le boss de fin sinon RE7 en PLS ???
    escobar posted the 02/14/2018 at 03:48 PM
    Putain c'est top ça
    marchand2sable posted the 02/14/2018 at 04:00 PM
    Evilchris

    Franchement c'est une réponse direct a RE 7 j'aime les deux perso
    segadream posted the 02/14/2018 at 04:46 PM
    Cool je vais zvoir une bonne raison de le refaire !
    churos45 posted the 02/14/2018 at 05:56 PM
    evilchris si personne ne sait que c'est le boss de fin, ce n'est pas un spoil
    parazyt6425 posted the 02/14/2018 at 06:13 PM
    churos45 pas faux

    En tout cas, bonne nouvelle
    milk posted the 02/14/2018 at 06:58 PM
    Ce spoil de taré sur la vignette youtube
