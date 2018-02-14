Welcome into The Guyver Cave
Dragon Ball Super Ultimate Battle thème musical
Dragon Ball
Qui c'est qui avait demandé une version clean de cette OST de malade déjà ?



Je crois que c'est Amassous bah tiens cadeau
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_RuPQ8_YvRRjpFZWf0e99Q
    tags : akira kushida ultimate battle ultra instinct migatte no gokui ga ga ga ga gachidaze
    posted the 02/14/2018 at 09:25 AM by lordguyver
    comments (8)
    qbigaara49 posted the 02/14/2018 at 09:54 AM
    Je prefere la version française non je deconne , d'ailleurs c'est le mec qui chantais l'opening de toriko je crois (je parle de la version jap hein ).
    qbigaara49 posted the 02/14/2018 at 10:01 AM
    Maintenant j'ai du mal avec cette musique depuis que j'ai entendu la version française c'est de ta faute lordguyver au bucher
    lordguyver posted the 02/14/2018 at 10:07 AM
    qbigaara49

    Nope
    giru posted the 02/14/2018 at 10:20 AM
    Ca a quand même une autre gueule en VO
    victornewman posted the 02/14/2018 at 10:32 AM
    Amassous
    amassous posted the 02/14/2018 at 12:08 PM
    OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG

    Jattends le CD chez moi
    amassous posted the 02/14/2018 at 12:10 PM
    Lecture en boucle y'a le fichier en .flac?
    amassous posted the 02/14/2018 at 12:16 PM
    victornewman merci
