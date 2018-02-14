accueil
Welcome into The Guyver Cave
lordguyver
lordguyver
> blog
all
Jeux Vidéos
Comics / Manga / Bande Dessiné
Gundam
Dragon Ball
Star Wars
Tokusatsu
Sonic The Hedgehog
Metroid
Télé & Cinéma
Science & Astronomie
Hommage
Humour
Autre Sujet
Dragon Ball Super Ultimate Battle thème musical
Dragon Ball
Qui c'est qui avait demandé une version clean de cette OST de malade déjà ?
Je crois que c'est Amassous bah tiens cadeau
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_RuPQ8_YvRRjpFZWf0e99Q
tags :
akira kushida
ultimate battle
ultra instinct
migatte no gokui
ga ga ga ga gachidaze
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/14/2018 at 09:25 AM by
lordguyver
comments (
8
)
qbigaara49
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 09:54 AM
Je prefere la version française non je deconne
, d'ailleurs c'est le mec qui chantais l'opening de toriko je crois (je parle de la version jap hein
).
qbigaara49
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 10:01 AM
Maintenant j'ai du mal avec cette musique depuis que j'ai entendu la version française c'est de ta faute
lordguyver
au bucher
lordguyver
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 10:07 AM
qbigaara49
Nope
giru
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 10:20 AM
Ca a quand même une autre gueule en VO
victornewman
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 10:32 AM
Amassous
amassous
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 12:08 PM
OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG
Jattends le CD chez moi
amassous
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 12:10 PM
Lecture en boucle y'a le fichier en .flac?
amassous
posted
the 02/14/2018 at 12:16 PM
victornewman
merci
Nope
Jattends le CD chez moi