« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Jeux Vidéo
234
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
91
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1994
visites since opening : 2344049
nicolasgourry > blog
Turok 2 bientôt sur XOne ?

Il s'agit du remaster réalisé par Night Dive (qui a aussi fait le remaster du Turok original).
Les deux jeux seraient donc prévu sur XOne ?



https://twitter.com/PEGI_RATING/status/963457750687715329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.xboxlive.fr%2Fnews_affiche_33856.html
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/13/2018 at 08:58 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    shigeryu posted the 02/13/2018 at 09:13 PM
    J'espère une version pc au moins ! J'avais beaucoup apprécié le 2 sur n64 avec le ram pack
    5120x2880 posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:04 PM
    shigeryu C'est la version PC sur la vidéo, sorti depuis un moment maintenant.
    shigeryu posted the 02/13/2018 at 10:24 PM
    5120x2880 rah la fausse joie (j'étais au courant en plus pour le remaster pc déjà sortie...) je pensé à un remaster ++ annoncé prochainement sur xone et peut-être pc, il est pas foufou le remaster pc visuellement je trouve, j'aurais tellement aimé un remake avec un moteur tout neuf...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre