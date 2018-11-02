accueil
profile
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
God of war Petit Trailer commercial
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/11/2018 at 12:54 PM by
midomashakil
comments (
5
)
kenpokan
posted
the 02/11/2018 at 12:58 PM
Deja vu ce matin.
sora78
posted
the 02/11/2018 at 01:01 PM
midomashakil
Petit ?
Tu te rends compte que le trailer a été diffusé durant un match de la NBA ? ^^
bladagun
posted
the 02/11/2018 at 01:03 PM
Ha ouais classe
aiolia081
posted
the 02/11/2018 at 01:18 PM
Elle est énorme cette pub.
ikaruga
posted
the 02/11/2018 at 01:18 PM
Excellent
Tu te rends compte que le trailer a été diffusé durant un match de la NBA ? ^^