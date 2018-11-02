profile
God of War
75
Likes
Likers
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
midomashakil
8
Likes
Likers
midomashakil
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 125
visites since opening : 125745
midomashakil > blog
God of war Petit Trailer commercial
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/11/2018 at 12:54 PM by midomashakil
    comments (5)
    kenpokan posted the 02/11/2018 at 12:58 PM
    Deja vu ce matin.
    sora78 posted the 02/11/2018 at 01:01 PM
    midomashakil Petit ?

    Tu te rends compte que le trailer a été diffusé durant un match de la NBA ? ^^
    bladagun posted the 02/11/2018 at 01:03 PM
    Ha ouais classe
    aiolia081 posted the 02/11/2018 at 01:18 PM
    Elle est énorme cette pub.
    ikaruga posted the 02/11/2018 at 01:18 PM
    Excellent
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre