Kingdom Hearts III
Kingdom Hearts III
Xbox One
Square Enix
Square Enix
RPG
PlayStation 4
Kingdom Hearts 3 : Evolution Sora E3 2017/D23 Japan 2018
Kingdom Hearts


Voici une Information autour du jeu Kingdom Hearts 3 :



En haut est illustrée la version E3 2017 du Héros du jeu et en bas la version D23 Japan Expo 2018 :



De quoi voir les changements. En poussant plus loin :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira cette année sur Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/kingdom-hearts-iii-theme-“oath”-and-riku-and-mickey’s-outfits.22381/page-3#post-4383801
    posted the 02/10/2018 at 02:50 PM by link49
    comments (12)
    killia posted the 02/10/2018 at 02:58 PM
    Je préfère son visage arrondi à celui de 2015. D'ailleurs le teint bleuté de ses yeux ressort plus.


    Dans les premiers trailer, je ne le trouvais pas suffisamment fidèle à son modèle sur KH2.
    eldren posted the 02/10/2018 at 02:59 PM
    Ce jeu
    link49 posted the 02/10/2018 at 03:00 PM
    En cas, je trouve le jeu magnifique dans le dernier trailer dévoilé...
    dor2b posted the 02/10/2018 at 03:03 PM
    Ah ouais ! Il y a un Putain de Changement par rapport à 2015 et 2017.
    Là, on voit qu'ils se surpasse et l'idée des Trois Divisions pour créer des mondes est une excellente idée. On a vraiment un Upgrade et non plus un Downgrade
    rinedo posted the 02/10/2018 at 03:11 PM
    Je prefere la version ancienne pour ma part, ses cheveux sont moins cool comme ca peut-être plus détaillé, mais moins cool
    sora78 posted the 02/10/2018 at 03:23 PM
    kurosu posted the 02/10/2018 at 03:37 PM
    Parcontre il y a encore du travail pour les autres persos adultes, surtout rikku, sa modélisation est trop banale ( si c'est bien lui)
    sorakairi86 posted the 02/10/2018 at 03:51 PM
    Le jeu est magnifique
    kuriringk posted the 02/10/2018 at 04:38 PM
    sorakairi86 À ce point ?
    renton posted the 02/10/2018 at 04:39 PM
    J'attends 2019 pour le prendre
    sorakairi86 posted the 02/10/2018 at 04:43 PM
    Kuriringk oui enfin moi j'aime beaucoup
    nekoriku posted the 02/10/2018 at 10:12 PM
    RIKUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
