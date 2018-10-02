accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Kingdom Hearts III
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
Kingdom Hearts 3 : Evolution Sora E3 2017/D23 Japan 2018
Kingdom Hearts
Voici une Information autour du jeu Kingdom Hearts 3 :
En haut est illustrée la version E3 2017 du Héros du jeu et en bas la version D23 Japan Expo 2018 :
De quoi voir les changements. En poussant plus loin :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira cette année sur Ps4 et Xbox One...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/kingdom-hearts-iii-theme-“oath”-and-riku-and-mickey’s-outfits.22381/page-3#post-4383801
posted the 02/10/2018 at 02:50 PM by
link49
comments (
12
)
killia
posted
the 02/10/2018 at 02:58 PM
Je préfère son visage arrondi à celui de 2015. D'ailleurs le teint bleuté de ses yeux ressort plus.
Dans les premiers trailer, je ne le trouvais pas suffisamment fidèle à son modèle sur KH2.
eldren
posted
the 02/10/2018 at 02:59 PM
Ce jeu
link49
posted
the 02/10/2018 at 03:00 PM
En cas, je trouve le jeu magnifique dans le dernier trailer dévoilé...
dor2b
posted
the 02/10/2018 at 03:03 PM
Ah ouais ! Il y a un Putain de Changement par rapport à 2015 et 2017.
Là, on voit qu'ils se surpasse et l'idée des Trois Divisions pour créer des mondes est une excellente idée. On a vraiment un Upgrade et non plus un Downgrade
rinedo
posted
the 02/10/2018 at 03:11 PM
Je prefere la version ancienne pour ma part, ses cheveux sont moins cool comme ca peut-être plus détaillé, mais moins cool
sora78
posted
the 02/10/2018 at 03:23 PM
kurosu
posted
the 02/10/2018 at 03:37 PM
Parcontre il y a encore du travail pour les autres persos adultes, surtout rikku, sa modélisation est trop banale ( si c'est bien lui)
sorakairi86
posted
the 02/10/2018 at 03:51 PM
Le jeu est magnifique
kuriringk
posted
the 02/10/2018 at 04:38 PM
sorakairi86
À ce point ?
renton
posted
the 02/10/2018 at 04:39 PM
J'attends 2019 pour le prendre
sorakairi86
posted
the 02/10/2018 at 04:43 PM
Kuriringk
oui enfin moi j'aime beaucoup
nekoriku
posted
the 02/10/2018 at 10:12 PM
RIKUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU
