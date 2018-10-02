« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
NIS America
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Si vous avez loupé le live de NISAmerica...

ça commence à 8'20''
(Elle a eu lieu cette nuit)

Les titres abordés :
-The Longest 5 Minutes (PC/PSVita/Swtich) [13/02 PC / 16/02 PSVita/Switch]
-Penny-Punching Princess (PSVita/Switch) [30/03 Europe / 04/04 USA]
-The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4) [27/03 USA / 30/03 Europe]
-Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (Switch) [29/05 USA / 01/06 Europe]
-Happy Birthdays (Switch) [Été Europe/USA]
-Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (PS4/Switch) [2018]
-Assault Spy (PC) [Mai-accès anticipé]
-The Lost Child (PS4/PSVita) [Été Europe/USA]
-The 25th Ward: The Silver Case (PC/PS4) [13/03 USA / 16/03 Europe]
-Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Switch) [Été]
-SNK Heroines : Tag Team (PS4/Switch) [Été]
-Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (PC/PS4/Switch) [2018]
    posted the 02/10/2018 at 08:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    sonilka posted the 02/10/2018 at 09:15 AM
    Pas de nouveau Danganronpa. Ca serait probablement pour 2019 au mieux.
    karbage posted the 02/10/2018 at 11:14 AM
    sonilka En même temps, c'est Spike Chunsoft qui développe les Danganronpa, et non NIS America.
    sonilka posted the 02/10/2018 at 11:17 AM
    karbage est c'est Nis America l'éditeur en Europe et aux États-Unis.
    karbage posted the 02/10/2018 at 11:31 AM
    sonilka Je le sais bien, mais NIS America ne peut pas annoncer le portage vers l'occident d'un jeu qui n'existe pas.
