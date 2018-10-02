

ça commence à 8'20''

(Elle a eu lieu cette nuit)



Les titres abordés :

-The Longest 5 Minutes (PC/PSVita/Swtich) [13/02 PC / 16/02 PSVita/Switch]

-Penny-Punching Princess (PSVita/Switch) [30/03 Europe / 04/04 USA]

-The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 (PS4) [27/03 USA / 30/03 Europe]

-Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (Switch) [29/05 USA / 01/06 Europe]

-Happy Birthdays (Switch) [Été Europe/USA]

-Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (PS4/Switch) [2018]

-Assault Spy (PC) [Mai-accès anticipé]

-The Lost Child (PS4/PSVita) [Été Europe/USA]

-The 25th Ward: The Silver Case (PC/PS4) [13/03 USA / 16/03 Europe]

-Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Switch) [Été]

-SNK Heroines : Tag Team (PS4/Switch) [Été]

-Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (PC/PS4/Switch) [2018]