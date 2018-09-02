Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
name : Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : RPG
other versions : PC
Ni no Kuni II : Gameblog donne quelques impressions
Level 5


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom :



Gameblog donne ses impressions sur le jeu et son mode Royaume ici :



De quoi en appendre un peu plus et de voir que tout ceci s'annonce très prometteur. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 23 mars prochain, sur PC et Ps4...

Source : http://www.gameblog.fr/news/73411-ni-no-kuni-ii-nos-impressions-sur-le-tout-nouveau-mode-royau
    posted the 02/09/2018 at 11:30 PM by link49
    comments (9)
    renton posted the 02/09/2018 at 11:44 PM
    J'attends avec impatience mon collector
    rbz posted the 02/09/2018 at 11:45 PM
    link49 posted the 02/09/2018 at 11:52 PM
    Mon objectif le 23 mars, le finir en 3 heures, 59 minutes et 44 secondes...
    amassous posted the 02/09/2018 at 11:53 PM
    link49 ?
    link49 posted the 02/09/2018 at 11:54 PM
    Amassous D’après certains, je vais le finir en 4 heures, mais je veux me mettre un peu de challenge...
    icebergbrulant posted the 02/09/2018 at 11:54 PM
    link49 Tu n'es pas obligé de jouer autant pour donner ton premier avis
    link49 posted the 02/09/2018 at 11:56 PM
    Blague à part, j'ai vraiment hâte d'y jouer...
    gemini posted the 02/10/2018 at 12:02 AM
    Impatient qu'il débarque également!
    musm posted the 02/10/2018 at 12:20 AM
    C'est surtout la "durée de vie" possible avant que t'abandonnes le jeu comme 90% des jeux que t'achètes
