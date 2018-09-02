profile
shincloud
194
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2766
visites since opening : 3295541
shincloud > blog
Rdv du soir : Stream sur Shadow of the Colossus (suite et fin?)
Si la vidéo ne fonctionne pas, faut cliquer ici : Voila ici



    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:26 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    draculax posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:42 PM
    doucement. Tu le suces trop vite ce jeu. Va doucement
    suzukube posted the 02/09/2018 at 09:03 PM
    Dat Game !
    51love posted the 02/09/2018 at 09:50 PM
    La fin de ce jeu
    eldrick posted the 02/09/2018 at 11:11 PM


    https://clips.twitch.tv/AgileHyperNarwhalSoBayed
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre