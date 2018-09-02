Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dragon Ball FighterZ
18
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
link49
328
link49
Dragon Ball FighterZ Ps4 : Les personnages les plus joués
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dragon Ball FighterZ :



En se basant sur le profil PSN de 100 joueurs Ps4, voici le classement des personnages les plus utilisés en combat :



Vegeta SSJ et Goku Black sont très sollicités, contrairement à Piccolo, Krillin et Majin Buu…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/dragon-ball-fighterz-ot-heaven-or-hfil.18351/page-202
    posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:20 PM by link49
    comments (19)
    calishnikov posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:25 PM
    Yamcha devant Hit, Gotenks, Trunks
    link49 posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:29 PM
    Personnellement, j'utilise Black Goku, Beerus et C-16...
    lordguyver posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:40 PM
    calishnikov Une remonté de popularité surement dû à un fanmanga plus un manga officiel à son propos.

    link49 Si j'avais le jeu ma team serait: Piccolo, Yamcha et Android 21.
    calishnikov posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:43 PM
    link49 lordguyver Hit, Black goku, C18.
    shin82 posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:45 PM
    sans surprises !
    escobar posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:52 PM
    lordguyver ah je connais pas merci pour la découverte
    apollokami posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:03 PM
    Moi c'est Tien / C18 / Yamcha
    fuji posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:08 PM
    Je joue Vegeta ssj/Vegeta blue et cell ( en attendant Vegeta base bien-sûr)
    kaiden posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:13 PM
    Moi je joue HIT/YAMCHA/TRUNKS
    lordguyver posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:16 PM
    escobar De rien bonne lecture Yamcha mérite plus de reconnaissance.
    churos45 posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:43 PM
    Ma Dream Team c'est Yamcha, Tenshinhan et Krilin
    escobar posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:48 PM
    lordguyver exactement
    rockin posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:50 PM
    On sent bien l'assist fumée de Végéta !
    Black Goku ...
    kabuki posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:53 PM
    cell-freezer-black goku
    fuji posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:53 PM
    Rockin c'est tout simplement parce qu'il a beaucoup plus de charisme que les autres, c'est tout.
    linkudo posted the 02/09/2018 at 09:39 PM
    et merde, je kiffe trop jouer végéta
    rockin posted the 02/09/2018 at 09:54 PM
    fuji Alors que justement je trouve qu'il a un charisme de 0 !
    Ton avatar à mille fois + de charisme par exemple !
    fuji posted the 02/09/2018 at 10:04 PM
    Rockin ah mais je parlais de Vegeta hein! Fuck Goku black ou pas d'ailleurs !
    link49 posted the 02/09/2018 at 11:35 PM
    Lordguyver J'ai pas encore débloqué C-21.

    Calishnikov J'avoues que j'ai toujours pas essayé Hit...
