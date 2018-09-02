accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
18
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
asakim
,
kurosama
,
jozen15
,
link49
,
aiolia081
,
terminator
,
binou87
,
yanissou
,
eldren
,
torotoro59
,
minx
,
xyrlic
,
slyder
,
spawnini
,
corrin
,
hado78
,
chester
name :
Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
328
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
ninjak
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
kyojoueur
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
sephiroth07
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
yogfei
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
vyse05
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
16007
visites since opening :
17673464
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Dragon Ball FighterZ Ps4 : Les personnages les plus joués
Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Dragon Ball FighterZ :
En se basant sur le profil PSN de 100 joueurs Ps4, voici le classement des personnages les plus utilisés en combat :
Vegeta SSJ et Goku Black sont très sollicités, contrairement à Piccolo, Krillin et Majin Buu…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/dragon-ball-fighterz-ot-heaven-or-hfil.18351/page-202
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:20 PM by
link49
comments (
19
)
calishnikov
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 07:25 PM
Yamcha devant Hit, Gotenks, Trunks
link49
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 07:29 PM
Personnellement, j'utilise Black Goku, Beerus et C-16...
lordguyver
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 07:40 PM
calishnikov
Une remonté de popularité surement dû à un
fanmanga
plus un manga officiel à son propos.
link49
Si j'avais le jeu ma team serait: Piccolo, Yamcha et Android 21.
calishnikov
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 07:43 PM
link49
lordguyver
Hit, Black goku, C18.
shin82
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 07:45 PM
sans surprises !
escobar
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 07:52 PM
lordguyver
ah je connais pas merci pour la découverte
apollokami
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:03 PM
Moi c'est Tien / C18 / Yamcha
fuji
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:08 PM
Je joue Vegeta ssj/Vegeta blue et cell ( en attendant Vegeta base bien-sûr)
kaiden
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:13 PM
Moi je joue HIT/YAMCHA/TRUNKS
lordguyver
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:16 PM
escobar
De rien bonne lecture Yamcha mérite plus de reconnaissance.
churos45
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:43 PM
Ma Dream Team c'est Yamcha, Tenshinhan et Krilin
escobar
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:48 PM
lordguyver
exactement
rockin
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:50 PM
On sent bien l'assist fumée de Végéta !
Black Goku ...
kabuki
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:53 PM
cell-freezer-black goku
fuji
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:53 PM
Rockin
c'est tout simplement parce qu'il a beaucoup plus de charisme que les autres, c'est tout.
linkudo
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 09:39 PM
et merde, je kiffe trop jouer végéta
rockin
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 09:54 PM
fuji
Alors que justement je trouve qu'il a un charisme de 0 !
Ton avatar à mille fois + de charisme par exemple !
fuji
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 10:04 PM
Rockin
ah mais je parlais de Vegeta hein! Fuck Goku black ou pas d'ailleurs !
link49
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 11:35 PM
Lordguyver
J'ai pas encore débloqué C-21.
Calishnikov
J'avoues que j'ai toujours pas essayé Hit...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
link49 Si j'avais le jeu ma team serait: Piccolo, Yamcha et Android 21.
Black Goku ...
Ton avatar à mille fois + de charisme par exemple !
Calishnikov J'avoues que j'ai toujours pas essayé Hit...