« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[indé] Switch : 6 annonces demain de TinyBuild



Il est l'éditeur sur Switch de :


Les annonces auront lieu le 10/02/2018 à 19 heures en Europe.
https://twitter.com/tinyBuild/status/961910614582071296



Tinybuild
    posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    birmou posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:21 PM
    Ah ouai 6 d'un coup ça blague même plus
    olimar59 posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:24 PM
    Mr Shifty je l'ai adoré
    linkart posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:40 PM
    Mais ils ont fait quoi ailleurs ? Ce sera sûrement des portages
    lakitu posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:57 PM
    PunchClub, Speedrunners, Party Hard...
    excervecyanide posted the 02/09/2018 at 10:55 PM
    Mr Shifty 2
