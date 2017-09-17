« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
South Park : L'Annale du Destin
17
name : South Park : L'Annale du Destin
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft San Francisco
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 09/17/2017
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
91
nicolasgourry
[Rumeur] South Park : L'Annale du destin sur Switch ?


C'est une rumeur persistante...

C'est Amazon Mexico qui liste le jeu :
https://www.amazon.com.mx/gp/product/B079PM9MLK/
    posted the 02/09/2018 at 05:54 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    ekibyo posted the 02/09/2018 at 05:58 PM
    J'suis le seul à être choqué par les plateformes indiquées ?
    sonilka posted the 02/09/2018 at 05:58 PM
    Mexicoooo, Meeeeexiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiicoooo !!!
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/09/2018 at 05:58 PM
    ekibyo c'est clair qu'il y a un soucis ^^
    knity posted the 02/09/2018 at 06:17 PM
    Cube ? Day one
    adolfalcom posted the 02/09/2018 at 06:29 PM
    Vivement le mur, ça ne va plus là!
    xenofamicom posted the 02/09/2018 at 07:33 PM
    sonilka : Viva Mexico

    https://www.fightersgeneration.com/characters3/ramonxi.jpg
