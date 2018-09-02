profile
Fire Emblem Warriors
name : Fire Emblem Warriors
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Omega Force
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 2 (coop local)
european release date : 10/20/2017
other versions :
[Bon Plan] Fire Emblem Warrior collector 42€
Belle chute de prix pour le collector de Fire Emblem Warrior qui passe maintenant à 42€

http://amzn.to/2H24Es5
    captaintoad974 posted the 02/09/2018 at 04:15 PM
    J'ai payer le mien 35€ sur cdiscount, soit moins chère que le jeu seul

    Mais 42€ c'est raisonable

    Vivement le vrai Fire Emblem Switch
    ekibyo posted the 02/09/2018 at 04:16 PM
    Moins cher que l'édition standard. Vais vite devoir réfléchir à si je le prends.
    yurienu posted the 02/09/2018 at 04:20 PM
    Effectivement 35€ sur Cdiscount il y a peu... Et il les vaut bien : D
    testament posted the 02/09/2018 at 05:27 PM
    Eldrick
