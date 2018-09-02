accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
1
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
name :
The Snack World
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Level-5
developer :
Level-5
genre :
action-RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
91
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
terminator
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
kisukesan
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
shiroyashagin
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
kyojoueur
,
carapuce
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
gamekyo
,
biboys
,
awamy02
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1983
visites since opening :
2331406
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Switch] The Snak World : Premières images
Date de sortie :
12 Avril 2018 (Japon)
Tous les DLC de la version 3DS seront inclus.
https://corocoro-news.jp/game/3666
tags :
11
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:24 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
15
)
arikado
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:29 AM
S'il sort chez nous, je pourrais bien le prendre, il m'avait fait de l'oeil déjà sur 3DS
kidicarus
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:31 AM
J'adore et ça fait penser à l'accouplement Little King story et fantasy lire.
J'espère une disponibilité française.
zekk
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:46 AM
c'est peut être un des seuls jeux Level 5 qui m'intéresse
koji
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:52 AM
pas mal
fiveagainstone
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 08:57 AM
Je m'attendais à un lissage tout bidon de la version 3ds, mais non. Tant mieux c'est chouette
arnaud73
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 09:02 AM
il a l'air cool. les combat contre les bosse ont l'air bien.
fiveagainstone
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 09:04 AM
J'aimerais tellement une suite de Fantasy life...
olimar59
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 09:15 AM
kidicarus
fiveagainstone
little King's Story, mon jeu Wii et Fanstasy Life que j'ai adoré. Si ce jeu est un mix des deux, je vais l'attendre
amassous
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 09:21 AM
C’est en tant reel les combats a voir...
maxleresistant
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 09:50 AM
Level 5 qui se réveille enfin
madness7
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 10:26 AM
Dommage que le succès au Japon dépend de la sortie en Occident.
edgar
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 10:41 AM
Vraiment bien.
fifine
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 10:50 AM
Un jeu que je vais surveiller
ekibyo
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 11:05 AM
C'est mignon. Faut voir.
vadorswitch
posted
the 02/09/2018 at 12:19 PM
C'est très beaux !
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
J'espère une disponibilité française.