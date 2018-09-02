« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
The Snack World
name : The Snack World
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : action-RPG
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] The Snak World : Premières images











Date de sortie : 12 Avril 2018 (Japon)
Tous les DLC de la version 3DS seront inclus.


https://corocoro-news.jp/game/3666
    posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:24 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (15)
    arikado posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:29 AM
    S'il sort chez nous, je pourrais bien le prendre, il m'avait fait de l'oeil déjà sur 3DS
    kidicarus posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:31 AM
    J'adore et ça fait penser à l'accouplement Little King story et fantasy lire.
    J'espère une disponibilité française.
    zekk posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:46 AM
    c'est peut être un des seuls jeux Level 5 qui m'intéresse
    koji posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:52 AM
    pas mal
    fiveagainstone posted the 02/09/2018 at 08:57 AM
    Je m'attendais à un lissage tout bidon de la version 3ds, mais non. Tant mieux c'est chouette
    arnaud73 posted the 02/09/2018 at 09:02 AM
    il a l'air cool. les combat contre les bosse ont l'air bien.
    fiveagainstone posted the 02/09/2018 at 09:04 AM
    J'aimerais tellement une suite de Fantasy life...
    olimar59 posted the 02/09/2018 at 09:15 AM
    kidicarus fiveagainstone little King's Story, mon jeu Wii et Fanstasy Life que j'ai adoré. Si ce jeu est un mix des deux, je vais l'attendre
    amassous posted the 02/09/2018 at 09:21 AM
    C’est en tant reel les combats a voir...
    maxleresistant posted the 02/09/2018 at 09:50 AM
    Level 5 qui se réveille enfin
    madness7 posted the 02/09/2018 at 10:26 AM
    Dommage que le succès au Japon dépend de la sortie en Occident.
    edgar posted the 02/09/2018 at 10:41 AM
    Vraiment bien.
    fifine posted the 02/09/2018 at 10:50 AM
    Un jeu que je vais surveiller
    ekibyo posted the 02/09/2018 at 11:05 AM
    C'est mignon. Faut voir.
    vadorswitch posted the 02/09/2018 at 12:19 PM
    C'est très beaux !
