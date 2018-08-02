« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Hyrule Warriors Legends
5
Likes
Likers
name : Hyrule Warriors Legends
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Omega Force
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
91
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1982
visites since opening : 2330191
nicolasgourry > blog
Hyrule Warriors : Definitive Edition / Bande annonce Fr

-
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/08/2018 at 06:54 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    cyr posted the 02/08/2018 at 08:35 PM
    La version wii u m'a suffit, je passe allègrement mon tour.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre