profile
Who likes this ?
name :
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Level-5
developer :
Level-5
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
add a press review
profile
Who likes this ?
guiguif
guiguif
> blog
Ni No Kuni 2: Nouvelles vidéos
Plusieurs vidéos previews viennent d'apparaitre sur le net
posted the 02/08/2018 at 03:44 PM by
guiguif
comments (
8
)
serve
posted
the 02/08/2018 at 03:50 PM
Encore quelque petite semaine
rbz
posted
the 02/08/2018 at 04:16 PM
on a vu ces démos 40 000 fois
rbz
posted
the 02/08/2018 at 04:19 PM
jolis le menu
mikazaki
posted
the 02/08/2018 at 04:20 PM
se jeux
je tien plus !!!
rbz
posted
the 02/08/2018 at 04:24 PM
l'ia des équipiers est toujours aussi naze ^^"
le switch de perso est fluide, c'est déja ça
hatefield
posted
the 02/08/2018 at 05:25 PM
ça transpire toujours aussi peu le fun.
slad
posted
the 02/08/2018 at 05:33 PM
Bordel cette map monde!
#nostalgie
sora78
posted
the 02/08/2018 at 05:52 PM
Tellement déçu des déplacements en mode chibi, de la construction de villages qui à l'air ultra limité et peu ambitieux quand on compare avec le fun de la construction dans Dark Chronicle, avoir vraiment un contact avec ce que tu construit... bref.
Je me demande si le jeu me plaira
