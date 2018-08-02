profile
Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
name : Ni No Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Level-5
developer : Level-5
genre : RPG
other versions : PC
Ni No Kuni 2: Nouvelles vidéos
Plusieurs vidéos previews viennent d'apparaitre sur le net







    posted the 02/08/2018 at 03:44 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    serve posted the 02/08/2018 at 03:50 PM
    Encore quelque petite semaine
    rbz posted the 02/08/2018 at 04:16 PM
    on a vu ces démos 40 000 fois
    rbz posted the 02/08/2018 at 04:19 PM
    jolis le menu
    mikazaki posted the 02/08/2018 at 04:20 PM
    se jeux je tien plus !!!
    rbz posted the 02/08/2018 at 04:24 PM
    l'ia des équipiers est toujours aussi naze ^^"
    le switch de perso est fluide, c'est déja ça
    hatefield posted the 02/08/2018 at 05:25 PM
    ça transpire toujours aussi peu le fun.
    slad posted the 02/08/2018 at 05:33 PM
    Bordel cette map monde! #nostalgie
    sora78 posted the 02/08/2018 at 05:52 PM
    Tellement déçu des déplacements en mode chibi, de la construction de villages qui à l'air ultra limité et peu ambitieux quand on compare avec le fun de la construction dans Dark Chronicle, avoir vraiment un contact avec ce que tu construit... bref.

    Je me demande si le jeu me plaira
