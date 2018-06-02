profile
shincloud > blog
Rdv du soir : Stream sur Shadow of the Colossus (Remake)
Bon je voulait le découvrir avec vous, pour les personnes qui voulait voir un peu ce que ça donne et discuter au passage tranquillou

Si la vidéo ne fonctionne pas, faut cliquer ici : Voila ici



    posted the 02/06/2018 at 05:58 PM by shincloud
