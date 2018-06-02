profile
name : SteamWorld Dig 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Image & Form
genre : autre
other versions : PC PlayStation 4 -
SteamWorld Dig 2 sortira en boite sur PS4/Switch au printemps.
Rising Star Game annonce cette après midi que SteamWorld Dig 2 sortira en Europe en version boite, la sortie est prévue pour le printemps 2018.



https://twitter.com/RisingStarGames/status/960880060445200385
Rising Star Games - https://twitter.com/RisingStarGames/status/960880060445200385
    posted the 02/06/2018 at 04:15 PM by captaintoad974
    comments (7)
    captaintoad974 posted the 02/06/2018 at 04:16 PM
    Day One sur Switch
    ducknsexe posted the 02/06/2018 at 04:25 PM
    Day One sur Switch
    barberousse posted the 02/06/2018 at 04:26 PM
    Déjà pécho sur Switch, une petite beauté.
    hyoga57 posted the 02/06/2018 at 04:48 PM
    Day-one sur Switch également...
    linkart posted the 02/06/2018 at 05:52 PM
    Excellent jeu, il faut l'acheter !
    cyr posted the 02/06/2018 at 06:00 PM
    linkart Il est vraiment aussi bien que ça?
    linkart posted the 02/06/2018 at 06:01 PM
    cyr oui un super jeu d'exploration, accessible et agréable à faire.
