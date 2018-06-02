accueil
SteamWorld Dig 2 sortira en boite sur PS4/Switch au printemps.
Rising Star Game
annonce cette après midi que
SteamWorld Dig 2
sortira en Europe en version boite, la sortie est prévue pour le printemps 2018.
https://twitter.com/RisingStarGames/status/960880060445200385
Rising Star Games
-
https://twitter.com/RisingStarGames/status/960880060445200385
posted the 02/06/2018 at 04:15 PM by
captaintoad974
comments (
7
)
captaintoad974
posted
the 02/06/2018 at 04:16 PM
Day One sur Switch
ducknsexe
posted
the 02/06/2018 at 04:25 PM
Day One sur Switch
barberousse
posted
the 02/06/2018 at 04:26 PM
Déjà pécho sur Switch, une petite beauté.
hyoga57
posted
the 02/06/2018 at 04:48 PM
Day-one sur Switch également...
linkart
posted
the 02/06/2018 at 05:52 PM
Excellent jeu, il faut l'acheter !
cyr
posted
the 02/06/2018 at 06:00 PM
linkart
Il est vraiment aussi bien que ça?
linkart
posted
the 02/06/2018 at 06:01 PM
cyr
oui un super jeu d'exploration, accessible et agréable à faire.
