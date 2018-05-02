accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
234
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugstas
,
tripy73
,
terminator
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
lordguyver
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
gamerdome
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
jwolf
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
draer
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
racsnk
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
rkm18
,
freematt
,
aros
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
bladagun
,
ykarin
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
sasuke66
,
toucko
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
basto
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
ellie
,
xell
,
belisama
,
gamekyo
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
astralbouille
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
nduvel
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
yogfei
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix971
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
jozen15
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
ninjak
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cristaleus
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
drockspace
,
seganintendo
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
myki
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
onyjinnkenobi
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
shokohlah
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
dooku
,
mickele
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
163
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus00
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
giusnake
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
terminator
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
ellie
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
lordguyver
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
carapuce
,
sonilka
,
gamekyo
,
racsnk
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
chatbleu
,
biboy
,
negan
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
4132
visites since opening :
4792493
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
The Liar Princess & Blind Prince sortira sur PS4, Vita et Switch
Le nouveau titre de Nippon Ichi, jeu dans la droite lignée de A Rose in The Twilight ou htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary, sortira sans surprise sur PS4 et Vita comme les précédents, mais aussi Switch.
Pas encore de date.
http://www.siliconera.com/2018/02/05/liar-princess-blind-prince-development-ps4-ps-vita-nintendo-switch/
tags :
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/05/2018 at 06:09 PM by
guiguif
comments (
13
)
hyoga57
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 06:48 PM
Ah, j'avais raison concernant les supports...
runrunsekai
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 07:03 PM
hyoga57
Bravo, tu veux un kinder?
hyoga57
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 07:06 PM
runrunsekai
melkaba
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 07:07 PM
La direction Artistique est superbe.
kalas28
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 07:09 PM
runrunsekai
xenofamicom
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 07:28 PM
hyoga57
Nippon Ichi avait déjà dit que leurs prochaines productions verraient le jour sur PS4 et Switch (sauf si deal je suppose), cela n'a rien d'étonnant donc
Vivement une annonce pour la localisation (et de qualité de préférence)
hyoga57
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 07:33 PM
xenofamicom
Et je n'ai jamais dit le contraire. Si je dis ça plus haut, c'est surtout par rapport à la version PS Vita que quasiment personne n'attendait. Pour la PS4 et la Switch c'était couru d'avance...
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article417410.html
xenofamicom
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 07:36 PM
hyoga57
: C'était un complément d'information, j'ai jamais prétendu que tu as dis le contraire
Pour la PSvita, c'est une bonne chose aussi bien évidemment de voir qu'ils n'abandonnent pas leurs fans sur ce support, vraiment gg à eux
mikazaki
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 07:37 PM
jolie DA !!! sa donne envie ^^
captaintoad974
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 08:43 PM
Cool, donc on peut quasiment dire que Disgaea 1 R et Disgaea 6 seront PS4/Switch et c'est mega cool
birmou
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 08:46 PM
captaintoad974
gaffe avec les évidences tu t'es déjà planté
captaintoad974
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 09:01 PM
birmou
Bien sur que ça m'arrive, comme les mec payer pour nous dire que la Switch ferais a peine 12M de vente sur 5 ans
Ou comme les mec qui nous annonçais que Atelier et Ys 8 ne sortirais pas sur Nintendo Switch
Je peut me tromper et ma vie restera la même.
birmou
posted
the 02/05/2018 at 09:20 PM
captaintoad974
Ah ça les mecs le font gratuitement
J'te taquine
(il sortira sur Pc de toute façons comme tout les titre NIS avec le temps)
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Vivement une annonce pour la localisation (et de qualité de préférence)
http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article417410.html
Pour la PSvita, c'est une bonne chose aussi bien évidemment de voir qu'ils n'abandonnent pas leurs fans sur ce support, vraiment gg à eux
Ou comme les mec qui nous annonçais que Atelier et Ys 8 ne sortirais pas sur Nintendo Switch
Je peut me tromper et ma vie restera la même.
J'te taquine (il sortira sur Pc de toute façons comme tout les titre NIS avec le temps)