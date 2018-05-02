profile
all
The Liar Princess & Blind Prince sortira sur PS4, Vita et Switch
Le nouveau titre de Nippon Ichi, jeu dans la droite lignée de A Rose in The Twilight ou htoL#NiQ: The Firefly Diary, sortira sans surprise sur PS4 et Vita comme les précédents, mais aussi Switch.
Pas encore de date.



http://www.siliconera.com/2018/02/05/liar-princess-blind-prince-development-ps4-ps-vita-nintendo-switch/
    posted the 02/05/2018 at 06:09 PM by guiguif
    comments (13)
    hyoga57 posted the 02/05/2018 at 06:48 PM
    Ah, j'avais raison concernant les supports...
    runrunsekai posted the 02/05/2018 at 07:03 PM
    hyoga57 Bravo, tu veux un kinder?
    hyoga57 posted the 02/05/2018 at 07:06 PM
    runrunsekai
    melkaba posted the 02/05/2018 at 07:07 PM
    La direction Artistique est superbe.
    kalas28 posted the 02/05/2018 at 07:09 PM
    runrunsekai
    xenofamicom posted the 02/05/2018 at 07:28 PM
    hyoga57 Nippon Ichi avait déjà dit que leurs prochaines productions verraient le jour sur PS4 et Switch (sauf si deal je suppose), cela n'a rien d'étonnant donc

    Vivement une annonce pour la localisation (et de qualité de préférence)
    hyoga57 posted the 02/05/2018 at 07:33 PM
    xenofamicom Et je n'ai jamais dit le contraire. Si je dis ça plus haut, c'est surtout par rapport à la version PS Vita que quasiment personne n'attendait. Pour la PS4 et la Switch c'était couru d'avance...

    http://www.gamekyo.com/blog_article417410.html
    xenofamicom posted the 02/05/2018 at 07:36 PM
    hyoga57 : C'était un complément d'information, j'ai jamais prétendu que tu as dis le contraire

    Pour la PSvita, c'est une bonne chose aussi bien évidemment de voir qu'ils n'abandonnent pas leurs fans sur ce support, vraiment gg à eux
    mikazaki posted the 02/05/2018 at 07:37 PM
    jolie DA !!! sa donne envie ^^
    captaintoad974 posted the 02/05/2018 at 08:43 PM
    Cool, donc on peut quasiment dire que Disgaea 1 R et Disgaea 6 seront PS4/Switch et c'est mega cool
    birmou posted the 02/05/2018 at 08:46 PM
    captaintoad974 gaffe avec les évidences tu t'es déjà planté
    captaintoad974 posted the 02/05/2018 at 09:01 PM
    birmou Bien sur que ça m'arrive, comme les mec payer pour nous dire que la Switch ferais a peine 12M de vente sur 5 ans

    Ou comme les mec qui nous annonçais que Atelier et Ys 8 ne sortirais pas sur Nintendo Switch

    Je peut me tromper et ma vie restera la même.
    birmou posted the 02/05/2018 at 09:20 PM
    captaintoad974 Ah ça les mecs le font gratuitement

    J'te taquine (il sortira sur Pc de toute façons comme tout les titre NIS avec le temps)
