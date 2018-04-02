profile
Solo: A Star Wars Story teaser avant le trailer de demain!


    posted the 02/04/2018 at 11:50 PM by goldmen33
    ryadr posted the 02/04/2018 at 11:52 PM
    Ils auraient pu engager des acteurs pour jouer dans le film "comme même" !!!
    darksly posted the 02/04/2018 at 11:56 PM
    Autant rogue one avec ses persos inconnus me tentait, mais alors celui là...
    anima777 posted the 02/05/2018 at 12:01 AM
