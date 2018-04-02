profile
Sleeping Dogs adapté au cinoch avec
Donnie Yen alors la




    posted the 02/04/2018 at 07:46 PM by shincloud
    draculax posted the 02/04/2018 at 07:47 PM
    Bon ben valeur sûre
    shincloud posted the 02/04/2018 at 07:49 PM
    draculax C'était l'ACTEUR qui fallait pour ce genre de rôle, espérons que l'ambiance et l'univers soit bien respecter pour le reste je me fait pas de soucis
    gunstarred posted the 02/04/2018 at 07:50 PM
    J'avais complètement oublié cette annonce. Par contre on le sait depuis le début que Donnie Yen serait dedans, non ?
    octobar posted the 02/04/2018 at 07:50 PM
    lol
    shincloud posted the 02/04/2018 at 07:54 PM
    gunstarred Il me semble pas qu'on savait, c'était l'annonce cette nuit de sa part
    birmou posted the 02/04/2018 at 07:55 PM
    Je l'aime ce mec
    shinz0 posted the 02/04/2018 at 07:57 PM
    Excellent choix
    ritalix posted the 02/04/2018 at 08:04 PM
    donnie yen cool !
    grievous32 posted the 02/04/2018 at 08:05 PM
    Alors là, banco ! J'attends impatiemment la sortie du film ! En espérant qu'il soit aussi violent que le jeu et qu'ils adoucissent pas l'ambiance.
    darksly posted the 02/04/2018 at 08:08 PM
    Et si on pouvait avoir le réal de the raid dessus ce serait bonheur
    gunstarred posted the 02/04/2018 at 08:11 PM
    shincloud je suis allez vite fait sur Google : http://m.jeuxactu.com/sleeping-dogs-un-film-en-preparation-avec-donnie-yen-108312.htm
    kurosu posted the 02/04/2018 at 08:17 PM
    Un acteur lambda aurait fait l'affaire, tellement le heros est une pure quiche dans le jeu
    kamikaze1985 posted the 02/04/2018 at 08:26 PM
    Cool, maintenant je veux des titres de 24Herbs pour les musiques du film.
    shincloud posted the 02/04/2018 at 08:32 PM
    gunstarred autant pour moi alors ^^
    hirogami posted the 02/04/2018 at 08:42 PM
    excellent ,enfin depuis le temps .
    Bon faut une suite a sleeping dog
    bladagun posted the 02/04/2018 at 08:44 PM
    No je voyais ttop iko uwai de the raid il etait parfait
    https://images2.tempo.co/data/2013/05/22/id_186430/186430_620.jpg
    hirami posted the 02/04/2018 at 08:45 PM
    J'avais beaucoup aimé Sleeping Dogs, et là un film avec mon acteur préféré Donnie Yen..ça promet
    gunstarred posted the 02/04/2018 at 09:03 PM
    shincloud tu as bien fait d'en reparler.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 02/04/2018 at 09:47 PM
    N'empêche ça fait un bail que c'est annoncé a tel point que je pensais le projet avorté.
    suzukube posted the 02/04/2018 at 11:45 PM
    Sérieux ? J'ai hâte !
