Muramasa
profile
articles :
2761
visites since opening :
3289084
shincloud
> blog
Sleeping Dogs adapté au cinoch avec
Donnie Yen alors la
tags :
7
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/04/2018 at 07:46 PM by shincloud
shincloud
comments (
20
)
draculax
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 07:47 PM
Bon ben valeur sûre
shincloud
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 07:49 PM
draculax
C'était l'ACTEUR qui fallait pour ce genre de rôle, espérons que l'ambiance et l'univers soit bien respecter pour le reste je me fait pas de soucis
gunstarred
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 07:50 PM
J'avais complètement oublié cette annonce. Par contre on le sait depuis le début que Donnie Yen serait dedans, non ?
octobar
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 07:50 PM
lol
shincloud
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 07:54 PM
gunstarred
Il me semble pas qu'on savait, c'était l'annonce cette nuit de sa part
birmou
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 07:55 PM
Je l'aime ce mec
shinz0
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 07:57 PM
Excellent choix
ritalix
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 08:04 PM
donnie yen cool !
grievous32
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 08:05 PM
Alors là, banco ! J'attends impatiemment la sortie du film ! En espérant qu'il soit aussi violent que le jeu et qu'ils adoucissent pas l'ambiance.
darksly
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 08:08 PM
Et si on pouvait avoir le réal de the raid dessus ce serait bonheur
gunstarred
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 08:11 PM
shincloud
je suis allez vite fait sur Google :
http://m.jeuxactu.com/sleeping-dogs-un-film-en-preparation-avec-donnie-yen-108312.htm
kurosu
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 08:17 PM
Un acteur lambda aurait fait l'affaire, tellement le heros est une pure quiche dans le jeu
kamikaze1985
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 08:26 PM
Cool, maintenant je veux des titres de 24Herbs pour les musiques du film.
shincloud
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 08:32 PM
gunstarred
autant pour moi alors ^^
hirogami
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 08:42 PM
excellent ,enfin depuis le temps .
Bon faut une suite a sleeping dog
bladagun
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 08:44 PM
No je voyais ttop iko uwai de the raid il etait parfait
https://images2.tempo.co/data/2013/05/22/id_186430/186430_620.jpg
hirami
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 08:45 PM
J'avais beaucoup aimé Sleeping Dogs, et là un film avec mon acteur préféré Donnie Yen..ça promet
gunstarred
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 09:03 PM
shincloud
tu as bien fait d'en reparler.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 09:47 PM
N'empêche ça fait un bail que c'est annoncé a tel point que je pensais le projet avorté.
suzukube
posted
the 02/04/2018 at 11:45 PM
Sérieux ? J'ai hâte !
