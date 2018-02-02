accueil
Un steelbook en bonus de préco pour Attack On Titan 2
Plateforme :
PS4, Xbox one, Switch
Date de sortie :
31 mars 2018 (date provisoire)
Prix de vente conseillé :
offert en bonus de pré-commande
Disponibilités :
=>
exclusivité Micromania 69,99€
.
EditionCollector.fr
-
http://editioncollector.fr/collector/goodys/attack-on-titan-2-steelbook-bonus-de-pre-commande
tags :
micromania
exclu
bonus
préco
steelbook
attack on titan
attack on titan 2
