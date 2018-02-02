profile
Attack on Titan 2
Attack on Titan 2
PC
Koei Tecmo
Omega Force
action
Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Un steelbook en bonus de préco pour Attack On Titan 2




Plateforme : PS4, Xbox one, Switch

Date de sortie : 31 mars 2018 (date provisoire)

Prix de vente conseillé : offert en bonus de pré-commande

Disponibilités :
=> exclusivité Micromania 69,99€

.
EditionCollector.fr - http://editioncollector.fr/collector/goodys/attack-on-titan-2-steelbook-bonus-de-pre-commande
    posted the 02/02/2018 at 04:24 PM by shady77
