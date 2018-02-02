Ma chaîne Multi Gaming : =>https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCReYX-XaF4cCV2u4ap2v7sA/?sub_confirmation=1
DBZ Dokkan Battle (JAP) - Invocations Gogeta LR
Salut tout le monde,

Aujourd'hui je vous propose d'invoquer sur le portail de Gogeta LR pour célébrer les 3 ans de la version japonaise de Dokkan Battle

Merci de partager les frérots

https://youtu.be/fbTZgYSpHz8
    posted the 02/02/2018 at 04:22 PM by koopaskill
    comments (2)
    happosaisan posted the 02/02/2018 at 09:55 PM
    GG pour le LR !!
    koopaskill posted the 02/02/2018 at 10:17 PM
    happosaisan merci
