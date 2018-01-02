accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Dragon Quest
Bayonetta 1 & 2 : Comparatifs WiiU VS Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant les jeux Bayonetta 1 & 2 sur Nintendo Switch :
Des comparatifs sont visionnables ici :
Ils proviennent du site Nintendo World Report. Pour rappel, les jeux sortiront le 16 février prochain...
Source :
http://nintendoeverything.com/bayonetta-1-and-2switch-vs-wii-u-comparison/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:15 PM by
link49
comments (
24
)
ekibyo
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:16 PM
Bizarre cette différence dans les couleurs.
churos45
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:21 PM
Résumé : Chargements 2x plus rapides sur Switch, mais image plus sombre. Et c'est tout.
bisba
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:23 PM
La plus grosse difference est surtout visible sur Bayo 1 .
link49
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:23 PM
Honnêtement, je me rappelle plus si le jeu a ce rend sur ma WiiU. Tant pis, je les referais bientôt sur switch de toute façon...
linkart
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:25 PM
churos45
ekibyo
bisba
écoutez bien la vidéo, la partie Switch ne vient pas du vidéaste qui fait la comparaison alors que la version Wii U si. Il précise qu'il ne sait pas si cela vient du jeu ou de la différence du matos de capture, à voir.
ekibyo
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:30 PM
linkart
Comme j'écoutais autre chose j'avais coupé le son sur Youtube, du coup je suis passé à côté de ça. Merci pour la précision.
docteurdeggman
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:31 PM
Faut qu'il change de poudre à lessiver sur WII U...
melkaba
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:38 PM
Encore un type qui sait pas régler son téléviseur.
hebuspsa
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:47 PM
Sur Switch il est confirmé a 1080p
Sur WiiU je pense pas que c’etait le cas
mickele
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:48 PM
Les couleurs son beaucoup plus fade sur wii u, t'a l'impression que la Switch a droit à du HDR
ekibyo
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:59 PM
hebuspsa
Il n'a pas été confirmé en 1080p sur Switch. Même Shanks le dit dans son premier avis. 60 FPS certes, mais 720p seulement. ^^
rbz
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 09:16 PM
Je trouve que ça vaut le coup de lâcher 60 balles, ça me parait honnête
sinon y'a des tonnes de bons titres indie (furi / night in the wood / Olwboy / Celeste / Aegis ) qui débarque la et qui valent le détour, mais vous préférez foutre vos thune dans du portage et remaster ? moi pas comprendre
mickele
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 09:20 PM
rbz
il est à 45 euros un peu près partout, après ce n'est pas parce que t'achète un jeu que ça t'empeche dans acheter un autre voir des autres....
Depuis quand le faite d'acheter un jeu sa t'empeche d'acheter d'autres jeux...
bisba
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 09:26 PM
linkart
,ouai j ai la fleme de sortir ma version WiiU pour voir mais ca me paraissait bien plus beau quand jy jouais . Apres un ptit peu osef car je compte pas le prendre avant une solde vu que j ai deja la doublette .
dooku
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 09:30 PM
bidon, la version wii u n'a pas cette gueule... vite racheter le sur Switch !!!!!
guiguif
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 09:37 PM
il sort d'ou ce filtre blanc ?
hyoga57
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 09:40 PM
Ce comparatif bidon pour te faire croire que la version Wii U était dégueulasse, alors que c'est l'inverse...
hayatevibritania
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 09:41 PM
guiguif
Ce filtre blanc c'est parce que la WiiU ne gère pas le RGB limite, alors que la NS oui.
guiguif
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 09:44 PM
hyoga57
hayatevibritania
en faite ya carrement des moments ou on voit rien sur la version Switch tellement c'est sombre, rien que le debut de la premiere video...
hayatevibritania
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 10:01 PM
guiguif
J'ai merdé dans l’appellation du RGB, c'est pas le limité mais le full que la WiiU ne gère pas reste que oui c'est trop sombre sur NS.
warminos
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 10:04 PM
J’hésite a le reprendre car c’est quand même très léger
zabuza
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 10:40 PM
rbz
donkusei
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 10:53 PM
C'est évident sur Switch ils ont capturé en full RGB alors que le support de capture ne le permettait pas (ou était réglé en RGB limited). Quant à la Wii U, c'est le rendu normal, Bayo 1 a cette colorimétrie sur toutes les consoles et même PC sauf Xbox 360.
