name : Bayonetta 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action
all
Bayonetta 1 & 2 : Comparatifs WiiU VS Nintendo Switch
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant les jeux Bayonetta 1 & 2 sur Nintendo Switch :



Des comparatifs sont visionnables ici :





Ils proviennent du site Nintendo World Report. Pour rappel, les jeux sortiront le 16 février prochain...

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/bayonetta-1-and-2switch-vs-wii-u-comparison/
    posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:15 PM by link49
    comments (24)
    ekibyo posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:16 PM
    Bizarre cette différence dans les couleurs.
    churos45 posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:21 PM
    Résumé : Chargements 2x plus rapides sur Switch, mais image plus sombre. Et c'est tout.
    bisba posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:23 PM
    La plus grosse difference est surtout visible sur Bayo 1 .
    link49 posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:23 PM
    Honnêtement, je me rappelle plus si le jeu a ce rend sur ma WiiU. Tant pis, je les referais bientôt sur switch de toute façon...
    linkart posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:25 PM
    churos45 ekibyo bisba écoutez bien la vidéo, la partie Switch ne vient pas du vidéaste qui fait la comparaison alors que la version Wii U si. Il précise qu'il ne sait pas si cela vient du jeu ou de la différence du matos de capture, à voir.
    ekibyo posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:30 PM
    linkart

    Comme j'écoutais autre chose j'avais coupé le son sur Youtube, du coup je suis passé à côté de ça. Merci pour la précision.
    docteurdeggman posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:31 PM
    Faut qu'il change de poudre à lessiver sur WII U...
    melkaba posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:38 PM
    Encore un type qui sait pas régler son téléviseur.
    hebuspsa posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:47 PM
    Sur Switch il est confirmé a 1080p
    Sur WiiU je pense pas que c’etait le cas
    mickele posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:48 PM
    Les couleurs son beaucoup plus fade sur wii u, t'a l'impression que la Switch a droit à du HDR
    ekibyo posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:59 PM
    hebuspsa

    Il n'a pas été confirmé en 1080p sur Switch. Même Shanks le dit dans son premier avis. 60 FPS certes, mais 720p seulement. ^^
    rbz posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:16 PM
    Je trouve que ça vaut le coup de lâcher 60 balles, ça me parait honnête

    sinon y'a des tonnes de bons titres indie (furi / night in the wood / Olwboy / Celeste / Aegis ) qui débarque la et qui valent le détour, mais vous préférez foutre vos thune dans du portage et remaster ? moi pas comprendre
    mickele posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:20 PM
    rbz il est à 45 euros un peu près partout, après ce n'est pas parce que t'achète un jeu que ça t'empeche dans acheter un autre voir des autres....

    Depuis quand le faite d'acheter un jeu sa t'empeche d'acheter d'autres jeux...
    bisba posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:26 PM
    linkart ,ouai j ai la fleme de sortir ma version WiiU pour voir mais ca me paraissait bien plus beau quand jy jouais . Apres un ptit peu osef car je compte pas le prendre avant une solde vu que j ai deja la doublette .
    dooku posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:30 PM
    bidon, la version wii u n'a pas cette gueule... vite racheter le sur Switch !!!!!
    guiguif posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:37 PM
    il sort d'ou ce filtre blanc ?
    hyoga57 posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:40 PM
    Ce comparatif bidon pour te faire croire que la version Wii U était dégueulasse, alors que c'est l'inverse...
    hayatevibritania posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:41 PM
    guiguif Ce filtre blanc c'est parce que la WiiU ne gère pas le RGB limite, alors que la NS oui.
    guiguif posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:44 PM
    hyoga57 hayatevibritania en faite ya carrement des moments ou on voit rien sur la version Switch tellement c'est sombre, rien que le debut de la premiere video...
    hayatevibritania posted the 02/01/2018 at 10:01 PM
    guiguif J'ai merdé dans l’appellation du RGB, c'est pas le limité mais le full que la WiiU ne gère pas reste que oui c'est trop sombre sur NS.
    warminos posted the 02/01/2018 at 10:04 PM
    J’hésite a le reprendre car c’est quand même très léger
    zabuza posted the 02/01/2018 at 10:40 PM
    rbz
    donkusei posted the 02/01/2018 at 10:53 PM
    C'est évident sur Switch ils ont capturé en full RGB alors que le support de capture ne le permettait pas (ou était réglé en RGB limited). Quant à la Wii U, c'est le rendu normal, Bayo 1 a cette colorimétrie sur toutes les consoles et même PC sauf Xbox 360.
