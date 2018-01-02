profile
10mn de gameplay pour Bayonetta 1&2 Switch


    posted the 02/01/2018 at 03:49 PM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    mickele posted the 02/01/2018 at 03:52 PM
    il y a la version portable aussi

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSOhifEGdYs&t
    foxstep posted the 02/01/2018 at 03:59 PM
    Bayonetta avec le costume de Link c'est d'un ridicule!!
    shincloud posted the 02/01/2018 at 04:11 PM
    mickele Thanks je vais rajouter

    foxstep Je vais pas te contredire la dessus XD
    shincloud posted the 02/01/2018 at 04:12 PM
    mickele ah la video est pas en 60 d'origine, vaut mieux pas posté vus les débile qui vont croire que
    mickele posted the 02/01/2018 at 04:35 PM
    shincloud haha oui pas faux
    melkaba posted the 02/01/2018 at 05:10 PM
    Vivement le 3. Elle me manque ma sorcière bien aimée.
    suzukube posted the 02/01/2018 at 10:49 PM
    shincloud Je pense qu'il a le même appareil de capture que moi (Avermedia Portable Lite). Je regrette de l'avoir acheté. L'astuce, c'est d'enregistré en 720p, t'as alors 60fps
