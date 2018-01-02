accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
God of War
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Sony Computer Entertainment
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
15965
visites since opening :
17579121
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Rumeur God of War : Un Bundle Ps4 Pro prévu
God of War
Voici une Information concernant le jeu God of War sur Ps4 :
Deux revendeurs bulgares :
https://www.ozone.bg/gaming/console-and-accessories/playstation/sony-playstation-4-pro-1tb-god-of-war/
et
http://www.pulsar.bg/pre-order/pre-order:-playstation-4-pro-1tb-god-of-war-limited-edition-
listent un Bundle Ps4 Pro à l'effigie du jeu. Il contiendrait une Ps4 Pro 1TB et le jeu, et sortirait en même temps que ce dernier. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 20 avril prochain…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/god-of-war-confirmed-for-april-20th-new-trailer.18311/page-56#post-3895900
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:12 AM by
link49
comments (
15
)
birmou
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:13 AM
Aaaaaahhh O__________O
Mais pkoi ???? Je fais quoi maintenant ????
link49
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:15 AM
Je me contente de mon Edition Collector du jeu, mais j'ai hâte de voir le rendu de la console...
misterpixel
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:17 AM
En espérant que ce soit pas aussi moche que l'edition de Uncharted 4.
link49
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:20 AM
C'est vrai que ce Bundle :
https://media.playstation.com/is/image/SCEA/limited-edition-uncharted-4-ps4-bundle-two-column-01-ps4-us-01feb16?$MediaCarousel_Original$
n'est ps des plus réussis je trouve...
misterpixel
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:26 AM
link49
Très laid même, un pauvre sticker, c'est à la hauteur de la popularité de cette IP, y'a que la Anniversary qui est dans le haut du panier suivit de MGS V et MHW, ils devraient faire des collector plus recherché comme le fait MS avec les siennes.
link49
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:31 AM
Misterpixel
Oui celle à l'effigie de Monster Hunter World et MGSV sont vraiment trés réussies...
foxstep
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:38 AM
link49
Je me contente de mon Edition Collector du jeu
C'est tout? tu me déçois sur le coup.
Les vrais achètent tout les bundles qui sortent
link49
posted
posted
foxstep
foxstep
ravyxxs
posted
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 08:57 AM
kurosama
posted
posted
Ptain je veux!
maxleresistant
posted
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 09:16 AM
sonilka
posted
posted
Deux revendeurs bulgares
romgamer6859
posted
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 09:22 AM
mad1
posted
posted
the 02/01/2018 at 09:52 AM
link49
posted
posted
mad1
mad1
Ca aurait très bien pu être un Bundle avec la Ps4 Slim...
