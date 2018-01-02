Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
God of War
73
Likes
Likers
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
329
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 15965
visites since opening : 17579121
link49 > blog
all
Rumeur God of War : Un Bundle Ps4 Pro prévu
God of War


Voici une Information concernant le jeu God of War sur Ps4 :



Deux revendeurs bulgares : https://www.ozone.bg/gaming/console-and-accessories/playstation/sony-playstation-4-pro-1tb-god-of-war/ et http://www.pulsar.bg/pre-order/pre-order:-playstation-4-pro-1tb-god-of-war-limited-edition- listent un Bundle Ps4 Pro à l'effigie du jeu. Il contiendrait une Ps4 Pro 1TB et le jeu, et sortirait en même temps que ce dernier. Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 20 avril prochain…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/god-of-war-confirmed-for-april-20th-new-trailer.18311/page-56#post-3895900
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:12 AM by link49
    comments (15)
    birmou posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:13 AM
    Aaaaaahhh O__________O
    Mais pkoi ???? Je fais quoi maintenant ????
    link49 posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:15 AM
    Je me contente de mon Edition Collector du jeu, mais j'ai hâte de voir le rendu de la console...
    misterpixel posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:17 AM
    En espérant que ce soit pas aussi moche que l’edition de Uncharted 4.
    link49 posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:20 AM
    C'est vrai que ce Bundle : https://media.playstation.com/is/image/SCEA/limited-edition-uncharted-4-ps4-bundle-two-column-01-ps4-us-01feb16?$MediaCarousel_Original$ n'est ps des plus réussis je trouve...
    misterpixel posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:26 AM
    link49 Très laid même, un pauvre sticker, c’est à la hauteur de la popularité de cette IP, y’a que la Anniversary qui est dans le haut du panier suivit de MGS V et MHW, ils devraient faire des collector plus recherché comme le fait MS avec les siennes.
    link49 posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:31 AM
    Misterpixel Oui celle à l'effigie de Monster Hunter World et MGSV sont vraiment trés réussies...
    foxstep posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:38 AM
    link49 Je me contente de mon Edition Collector du jeu, mais j'ai hâte de voir le rendu de la console...

    C'est tout? tu me déçois sur le coup. Les vrais achètent tout les bundles qui sortent
    link49 posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:40 AM
    foxstep Je ne fais pas la collection des Bundles des consoles. Ca reviendrait trop cher en plus...
    ravyxxs posted the 02/01/2018 at 08:57 AM
    Putain Link49 a une limite !!! Il a dit "CHER" !!!
    kurosama posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:08 AM
    Ptain je veux!
    maxleresistant posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:16 AM
    Bon elle baisse de prix quand cette foutu pro?
    sonilka posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:16 AM
    Deux revendeurs bulgares

    romgamer6859 posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:22 AM
    ça sert à rien puisque même horizon, uncharted est déjà réussi sur ps4 de base
    mad1 posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:52 AM
    En même temps tous les gros jeux Sony sortent en bundle, je ne vois pas en quoi c'est une info utile.
    link49 posted the 02/01/2018 at 09:55 AM
    mad1 Ca aurait très bien pu être un Bundle avec la Ps4 Slim...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre