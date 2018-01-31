profile
arquion
22
Likes
Likers
arquion
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 198
visites since opening : 225420
arquion > blog
Officiel : Jeux Ps+ Février.
Voici la liste :

- Knack (PS4)


- RiME (PS4)


- StarBlood Arena (PS Plus bonus – PS VR required)


- Spelunker HD (PS3)


- Mugen Souls Z (PS3)


- Exiles End (PS Vita)


- Grand Kingdom (PS Vita & PS4)




Qu'en pensez vous ??

Perso très content pour Grand Kingdom.
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:45 PM by arquion
    comments (26)
    kevisiano posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:46 PM
    .......
    walterwhite posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:47 PM
    Rime je voulais me le faire.

    Bon mois je trouve !
    slad posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:48 PM
    Super pour Rime, Grand Kingdom j'ai déjà mais du lourd ce mois-ci (le "gros" jeu mis à part).
    ravyxxs posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:53 PM
    Lool Knack...eh merde.
    midnight0079 posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:53 PM
    Knack enfin !!!!!!
    tsume94 posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:53 PM
    C'est un mois cool rien que pour Rime que j'ai jamais fais et je vais enfin pouvoir me faire un avis sur le fameux Knack en le rushant !
    arquion posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:55 PM
    ravyxxs on moins tu sais qu'il est passé, et qu'il ne sera pas plus tard dans le Ps+ ^^
    negan posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:58 PM
    Shanks aura pas a prendre 1 mois de XGP pour Rime
    kalas28 posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:58 PM
    très bon mois(rime et grand kingdom= parce que l'autre leak était tellement à chier pour moi
    hyoga57 posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:59 PM
    Rien que pour Grand Kingdom, c'est juste un mois de fou...
    arquion posted the 01/31/2018 at 05:01 PM
    hyoga57 je reste méfiant, car le jeu n'est à priori pas cross buy, donc étonnant qu'il l'offre sur les 2 supports.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/31/2018 at 05:05 PM
    arquion C'est très fréquent sur le Store Jap et de mémoire, ils l'ont fait le mois dernier pour Psycho Pass...
    arquion posted the 01/31/2018 at 05:07 PM
    hyoga57 ah d'accord, merci ^^ j'espère sur les 2 supports alors
    misterpixel posted the 01/31/2018 at 05:08 PM
    Cool pour Rime !
    churos45 posted the 01/31/2018 at 05:11 PM
    Comme quoi, les rumeurs c'est de la merde
    shinz0 posted the 01/31/2018 at 05:17 PM
    RIME trop bon
    cyr posted the 01/31/2018 at 05:18 PM
    rime pourquoi pas...Toute façon tant que j'ai pas de DD externe, sa ira juste dans ma bibliothèque.
    rulian posted the 01/31/2018 at 05:18 PM
    Ah bah merde pile quand je voulais vendre grand kingdom sur PriceMinister
    kenpokan posted the 01/31/2018 at 05:20 PM
    Cool je vais faire Rime.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/31/2018 at 05:20 PM
    arquion C'est officiel...
    http://www.psthc.fr/news/voici-les-jeux-a-venir-au-mois-de-fevrier-2018-sur-le-playstation-plus-64657.htm?sid=b090afc3647272407dd137f67ac301b3
    carapuce posted the 01/31/2018 at 05:23 PM
    Je voulais tester Knack, ça tombe bien
    arquion posted the 01/31/2018 at 05:24 PM
    hyoga57 j'ai fait l'article en prenant la news sur le Playstation Blog EU, mais j'avais jamais fait attention qu'ils pouvaient offrir des jeux non cross-buy.
    op4 posted the 01/31/2018 at 06:03 PM
    Plein de jeux que je n ai pas donc c est un bon mois pour moi
    momotaros posted the 01/31/2018 at 06:22 PM
    Bientot killzone
    bonanzaa posted the 01/31/2018 at 06:26 PM
    Knack.....
    battleburne posted the 01/31/2018 at 07:04 PM
    superbe mois
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre