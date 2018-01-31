accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
22
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
kyogamer
,
ecco
,
archesstat
,
23h59
,
lucakilleur
,
milo42
,
mathieu92000
,
drake99
,
momotaros
,
lordguyver
,
odv78
,
minbox
,
jf17
,
minx
,
nekonoctis
,
carapuce
,
wadewilson
,
kurosama
,
gat
,
zobiwan83
,
infamousdvl
,
raph64
arquion
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
198
visites since opening :
225420
arquion
> blog
Officiel : Jeux Ps+ Février.
Voici la liste :
- Knack (PS4)
- RiME (PS4)
- StarBlood Arena (PS Plus bonus – PS VR required)
- Spelunker HD (PS3)
- Mugen Souls Z (PS3)
- Exiles End (PS Vita)
- Grand Kingdom (PS Vita & PS4)
Qu'en pensez vous ??
Perso très content pour Grand Kingdom.
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:45 PM by
arquion
comments (
26
)
kevisiano
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 04:46 PM
.......
walterwhite
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 04:47 PM
Rime je voulais me le faire.
Bon mois je trouve !
slad
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 04:48 PM
Super pour Rime, Grand Kingdom j'ai déjà mais du lourd ce mois-ci (le "gros" jeu mis à part).
ravyxxs
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 04:53 PM
Lool Knack...eh merde.
midnight0079
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 04:53 PM
Knack enfin !!!!!!
tsume94
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 04:53 PM
C'est un mois cool rien que pour Rime que j'ai jamais fais et je vais enfin pouvoir me faire un avis sur le fameux Knack en le rushant !
arquion
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 04:55 PM
ravyxxs
on moins tu sais qu'il est passé, et qu'il ne sera pas plus tard dans le Ps+ ^^
negan
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 04:58 PM
Shanks
aura pas a prendre 1 mois de XGP pour Rime
kalas28
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 04:58 PM
très bon mois(rime et grand kingdom= parce que l'autre leak était tellement à chier pour moi
hyoga57
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 04:59 PM
Rien que pour Grand Kingdom, c'est juste un mois de fou...
arquion
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 05:01 PM
hyoga57
je reste méfiant, car le jeu n'est à priori pas cross buy, donc étonnant qu'il l'offre sur les 2 supports.
hyoga57
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 05:05 PM
arquion
C'est très fréquent sur le Store Jap et de mémoire, ils l'ont fait le mois dernier pour Psycho Pass...
arquion
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 05:07 PM
hyoga57
ah d'accord, merci ^^ j'espère sur les 2 supports alors
misterpixel
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 05:08 PM
Cool pour Rime !
churos45
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 05:11 PM
Comme quoi, les rumeurs c'est de la merde
shinz0
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 05:17 PM
RIME trop bon
cyr
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 05:18 PM
rime pourquoi pas...Toute façon tant que j'ai pas de DD externe, sa ira juste dans ma bibliothèque.
rulian
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 05:18 PM
Ah bah merde pile quand je voulais vendre grand kingdom sur PriceMinister
kenpokan
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 05:20 PM
Cool je vais faire Rime.
hyoga57
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 05:20 PM
arquion
C'est officiel...
http://www.psthc.fr/news/voici-les-jeux-a-venir-au-mois-de-fevrier-2018-sur-le-playstation-plus-64657.htm?sid=b090afc3647272407dd137f67ac301b3
carapuce
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 05:23 PM
Je voulais tester Knack, ça tombe bien
arquion
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 05:24 PM
hyoga57
j'ai fait l'article en prenant la news sur le Playstation Blog EU, mais j'avais jamais fait attention qu'ils pouvaient offrir des jeux non cross-buy.
op4
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 06:03 PM
Plein de jeux que je n ai pas donc c est un bon mois pour moi
momotaros
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 06:22 PM
Bientot killzone
bonanzaa
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 06:26 PM
Knack.....
battleburne
posted
the 01/31/2018 at 07:04 PM
superbe mois
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Bon mois je trouve !
http://www.psthc.fr/news/voici-les-jeux-a-venir-au-mois-de-fevrier-2018-sur-le-playstation-plus-64657.htm?sid=b090afc3647272407dd137f67ac301b3