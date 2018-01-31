profile
CyberConnect2
14
Likes
Likers
name : CyberConnect2
official website : http://www.cyberconnect2.jp
profile
raioh
81
Likes
Likers
raioh
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 403
visites since opening : 577526
raioh > blog
all
Fugue on the Battlefield (Tail Concerto/Solatorobo): 1er scan !
Indie





Et voilà, nous y sommes enfin après tant d'années d'attente !
Cyberconnect 2 dévoile enfin un nouveau jeu dans son univers Little Tail Bronx !





    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/31/2018 at 03:58 PM by raioh
    comments (8)
    rbz posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:03 PM
    beaucoup plus grisâtres les tons, a voir.
    c'est du tactical celui-ci ?
    kikoo31 posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:11 PM
    ah enfin !!

    par contre,je m'attendais à un truk plus coloré
    c'est TROP D4RK là !!! hey
    kalas28 posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:22 PM
    mouais il sent pas bon ce jeu sur ces visuels...

    j'attends un trailer parce que là
    anakaris posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:48 PM
    Pas super hypé. Disons que les visuels ne rendent pas justice au jeu, pour le moment.
    smashfan posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:55 PM
    WHAT !! c'est bcp trop dark ! je m'attendais à un truc plus coloré, déçu pour le coup, j'adore tail concerto
    guiguif posted the 01/31/2018 at 06:47 PM
    A voir du gameplay mais pas hypé non plus
    vfries posted the 01/31/2018 at 06:58 PM
    Un jeu android
    akinen posted the 01/31/2018 at 07:13 PM
    Day one. Ce sont des génies!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre