Wonder Boy : The Dragon's Trap
8
name : Wonder Boy : The Dragon's Trap
platform : PC
editor : DotEmu
developer : LizardCube
genre : action plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
91
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4/Switch] Wonder Boy : c'est dans la boîte.


Twitter
Twitter (pour avoir la version Européenne)
    posted the 01/31/2018 at 01:32 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    archesstat posted the 01/31/2018 at 01:44 PM
    J'ai bien d'attendre,j'ai failli craquer.
    torotoro59 posted the 01/31/2018 at 01:48 PM
    Maintenant les manuels de jeu sont considérés comme articles collector ? hey bin
    giru posted the 01/31/2018 at 02:16 PM
    torotoro59 Ben oui vu qu'il n'y en a plus jamais dans les boites de jeu... Ca devient déjà rare quand tu as le JEU dans la boite, alors un manuel
    kidicarus posted the 01/31/2018 at 02:36 PM
    J'attendais la version boîte, vivement.
    kabuki posted the 01/31/2018 at 04:08 PM
    la couv de la 1er image
    popomolos posted the 01/31/2018 at 07:37 PM
    et merde j'ai déjà les 2 versions boites de play asia et limited run et je vais devoir craquer pour ces versions
    sdkios posted the 01/31/2018 at 08:38 PM
    Dans les visual novel y a souvent un manuel j'ai remarqué. (dans danga ronpa 3, dans nonary game et zero escape 3)
