Xbox BC : 3 Nouveaux titres (excellents)


Spec Ops The Line : Et sa fin marquante ^^
The Darkness II : Très bon !
Les Mésaventures de PB Winterbottom : Un de mes jeux préférés du XBLA, un bijou de Puzzle-Game.

Une semaine 100% 2K
    posted the 01/30/2018 at 07:25 PM by tuni
    comments (4)
    kinectical posted the 01/30/2018 at 07:27 PM
    Spec ops ce sle genre de jeu que tu te doit de faire au moin une fois pour l’ambiance de cette perle et the darkness 2 est juste trop jouissif et niveau graphisme il est super jolie pour l’autre jamais jouer mais enttendu que du bien
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/30/2018 at 07:34 PM
    Enfin spec ops
    darksly posted the 01/30/2018 at 07:35 PM
    Spec ops je le re prends demain!
    madness7 posted the 01/30/2018 at 08:21 PM
    Spec ops, cette tuerie, vraiment content qu'il soit rétrocompatible.
