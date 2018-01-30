accueil
tuni
tuni
> blog
Xbox BC : 3 Nouveaux titres (excellents)
Spec Ops The Line : Et sa fin marquante ^^
The Darkness II : Très bon !
Les Mésaventures de PB Winterbottom : Un de mes jeux préférés du XBLA, un bijou de Puzzle-Game.
Une semaine 100% 2K
posted the 01/30/2018 at 07:25 PM by tuni
tuni
comments (4)
4
)
kinectical
posted
the 01/30/2018 at 07:27 PM
Spec ops ce sle genre de jeu que tu te doit de faire au moin une fois pour l’ambiance de cette perle et the darkness 2 est juste trop jouissif et niveau graphisme il est super jolie pour l’autre jamais jouer mais enttendu que du bien
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/30/2018 at 07:34 PM
Enfin spec ops
darksly
posted
the 01/30/2018 at 07:35 PM
Spec ops je le re prends demain!
madness7
posted
the 01/30/2018 at 08:21 PM
Spec ops, cette tuerie, vraiment content qu'il soit rétrocompatible.
