CyberConnect2
official website : http://www.cyberconnect2.jp
articles : 402
visites since opening : 576267
raioh > blog
CyberConnect 2: micro-infos sur 3 jeux (Tail Concerto/Solatorobo) !
News Ps4/X1/Switch/Vita/3DS





Pas grand chose à se mettre sous la dent avant les révélations des projets de CC2 (ce week-end normalement). Cependant, Gematsu vient de relayer quelques micro-informations à propos de ces jeux :





Et oui ! Un des jeux serait apparemment dans l'univers de Little Tail Bronx !






Gematsu - https://twitter.com/gematsucom/status/958249609603710976
    posted the 01/30/2018 at 08:53 AM by raioh
    comments (4)
    kaiserstark posted the 01/30/2018 at 08:58 AM
    Le premier c'est un grand oui mais les deux autres, mouif ça donne pas forcément envie comme ça donc à voir mais j'espère que le premier c'est une reprise de Resurrect Strelka Stories car les artworks donnaient très envie. https://www.unseen64.net/2016/05/17/strelka-stories-cyberconnect2-ps3-cancelled/
    jenicris posted the 01/30/2018 at 09:07 AM
    Vivement.
    sonilka posted the 01/30/2018 at 09:12 AM
    Tiens je pensais justement a Tail Concerto il y a quelques jours. Ca serait sympa un nouveau dans le meme genre.
    flom posted the 01/30/2018 at 09:45 AM
    Ohhhh j ai adoré soratorobo comme rail concerto !!!! Je serais trop exité d avoir une nouveau jeu sur cet univer
