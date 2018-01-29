Mike760
profile
Microsoft
87
Likes
Likers
name : Microsoft
official website : https://live.xbox.com/fr-FR/Home
profile
chester
63
Likes
Likers
chester
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 963
visites since opening : 1102583
chester > blog
all
Microsoft rachète PlayFab
Today, I am pleased to welcome PlayFab to the Microsoft family. PlayFab is a complete backend platform provider of services to build, launch and grow cloud-connected games. PlayFab’s tools are designed to be used by game developers across all platforms (mobile, PC and console). This acquisition extends the investments and work we’ve done on Microsoft Azure to provide a world-class cloud platform for the gaming industry.

As Satya Nadella noted in our annual shareholders meeting, “We’re mobilizing to pursue our extensive opportunity in a 100-plus-billion gaming market. This means broadening our approach to how we think about gaming end to end, about starting with games and how they’re creating and distributed, and how they’re played and viewed.”
https://blogs.microsoft.com/blog/2018/01/29/microsoft-acquires-playfab-accelerating-game-development-innovation-cloud/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/29/2018 at 08:29 PM by chester
    comments (8)
    diablo posted the 01/29/2018 at 08:34 PM
    ils vont réveler beaucoup de choses à la DICE en février je pense
    maxleresistant posted the 01/29/2018 at 08:38 PM
    Fermeture du studio dans 3, 2, 1...

    Blague à part quand je vois "cloud connected" ca me file le kiki tout mou
    romgamer6859 posted the 01/29/2018 at 08:38 PM
    ça promet ! vivement la fibre (pour moi en tout cas)
    laihoh posted the 01/29/2018 at 08:51 PM
    Pourquoi reste à voir ce qui en ressortira mais c'est bien ms a retrouver son chéquier qu'il se fasse plaisir
    stardustx posted the 01/29/2018 at 08:57 PM
    RIP
    spawnini posted the 01/29/2018 at 09:01 PM
    Tatayoyo
    masterchief84 posted the 01/29/2018 at 09:17 PM
    Microsoft rachète Sony et du coup Nintendo
    mafacenligne posted the 01/29/2018 at 10:05 PM
    je suis abonné Numéricable .
    sur mon pc je télécharge à 5 mo/par seconde en générale .
    sur ma xbox je passe à 8.5 mo /seconde voir plus .
    microsoft optimise ou fait le forcing du débit potentiel ,et tant mieux ,tous mes jeux en ligne ne bronche pas une seconde !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre