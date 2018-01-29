Les meilleures ventes de jeux vidéo en Espagne en 2017
Position / Nom du jeu / Ventes
01 FIFA 18 - 570 000
02 Call of Duty : WWII - 305 000
03 FIFA 17 - 230 000
04 Grand Theft Auto V - 220 000
05 The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild - 145 000
06 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - 137 000
07 Super Mario Odyssey - 125 000
08 Uncharted : The Lost Legacy - 120 000
09 Pokémon Ultra-Soleil & Ultra-Lune - 115 000
10 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 110 000
11 Horizon : Zero Dawn - 105 000
12 Rainbow Six Siege - 100 000
13 Assassin's Creed Origins - 90 000
14 Gran Turismo Sport - 85 000
15 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - 65 000
16 Resident Evil 7 - 65 000
17 Star Wars Battlefront II - 65 000
18 NBA 2K18 - 60 000
19 Splatoon 2 - 60 000
20 Destiny 2 - 45 000
A savoir : Persona 5 (11 000), NieR Automata (10 000), Metroid : Samus Returns (7 200), Prey (7 000) et Okami HD (2 000).
https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/l-espagne-revele-a-son-tour-ses-jeux-les-plus-vendus-en-2017-3050801913.html