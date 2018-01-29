« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Espagne : Top ventes 2017 (jeux vidéo)


Les meilleures ventes de jeux vidéo en Espagne en 2017

Position / Nom du jeu / Ventes
01 FIFA 18 - 570 000
02 Call of Duty : WWII - 305 000
03 FIFA 17 - 230 000
04 Grand Theft Auto V - 220 000
05 The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild - 145 000
06 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - 137 000
07 Super Mario Odyssey - 125 000
08 Uncharted : The Lost Legacy - 120 000
09 Pokémon Ultra-Soleil & Ultra-Lune - 115 000
10 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 110 000
11 Horizon : Zero Dawn - 105 000
12 Rainbow Six Siege - 100 000
13 Assassin's Creed Origins - 90 000
14 Gran Turismo Sport - 85 000
15 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - 65 000
16 Resident Evil 7 - 65 000
17 Star Wars Battlefront II - 65 000
18 NBA 2K18 - 60 000
19 Splatoon 2 - 60 000
20 Destiny 2 - 45 000


A savoir : Persona 5 (11 000), NieR Automata (10 000), Metroid : Samus Returns (7 200), Prey (7 000) et Okami HD (2 000).

https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/l-espagne-revele-a-son-tour-ses-jeux-les-plus-vendus-en-2017-3050801913.html
    posted the 01/29/2018 at 08:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    gantzeur posted the 01/29/2018 at 09:22 AM
    vous avez pas les chiffres du Monté Negro ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 01/29/2018 at 09:36 AM
    gantzeur je n'ai pas trouvé, mais si tu trouve les chiffres du Monténégro, ça pourrait être intéressant.
    kabuki posted the 01/29/2018 at 09:44 AM
    gantzeur
