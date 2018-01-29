Position / Nom du jeu / Ventes01 FIFA 18 - 570 00002 Call of Duty : WWII - 305 00003 FIFA 17 - 230 00004 Grand Theft Auto V - 220 00005 The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild - 145 00006 Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy - 137 00007 Super Mario Odyssey - 125 00008 Uncharted : The Lost Legacy - 120 00009 Pokémon Ultra-Soleil & Ultra-Lune - 115 00010 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 110 00011 Horizon : Zero Dawn - 105 00012 Rainbow Six Siege - 100 00013 Assassin's Creed Origins - 90 00014 Gran Turismo Sport - 85 00015 Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - 65 00016 Resident Evil 7 - 65 00017 Star Wars Battlefront II - 65 00018 NBA 2K18 - 60 00019 Splatoon 2 - 60 00020 Destiny 2 - 45 000