profile
profile
EVO Japan TOP 8 sur SFV AE
Pour ceux qui ont raté ça :
Ces matchs de folie
tags :
sfv
evo
ae
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/28/2018 at 01:57 PM by
mercure7
comments (
8
)
jenicris
posted
the 01/28/2018 at 02:04 PM
Je joue au mode arcade actuellement. Qui est vraiment sympa. Depuis le temps que je l'attendais.
fan2jeux
posted
the 01/28/2018 at 02:09 PM
jenicris
Oui pas mal, mais je trouve que ça demande qu' a être completer
Et il manque toujours un boss dans sf5
mercure7
posted
the 01/28/2018 at 02:23 PM
fan2jeux
T'as
Shin Gouki
dans le mode Arcade, en attendant mieux
melkaba
posted
the 01/28/2018 at 02:47 PM
C est vraiment un bon jeu. Je me regarderais ça. Ya eu un restream avec des commentaires fr ?
foxstep
posted
the 01/28/2018 at 03:36 PM
fan2jeux
Et des cinématique Rival serait Top aussi, mais c'est déjà pas mal. (Bon perso j'ai fait que 2 runs)
Après franchement le jeu a gagner pas mal en style
variahunter
posted
the 01/28/2018 at 04:46 PM
Abigail et Rashid les persos complètement pétés de la saison !
shin82
posted
the 01/28/2018 at 06:51 PM
Infiltration ce joueur est un dieu en plus d être super sympa ! Beau résultat pour Daigo !
leonr4
posted
the 01/28/2018 at 08:21 PM
1. GRPT|Infiltration (Menat, Juri)
2. John Takeuchi (Rashid)
3. CYG|Daigo (Guile)
4. FOX|Tokido (Akuma)
5. Humanbomb (Chun-Li)
5. GRPT|MOV (Chun-Li)
7. AB|StormKubo (Abigail)
7. DNG|Itabashi Zangief (Abigail, Zangief)
