mercure7 > blog
EVO Japan TOP 8 sur SFV AE
Pour ceux qui ont raté ça :



Ces matchs de folie
    tags : sfv evo ae
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/28/2018 at 01:57 PM by mercure7
    comments (8)
    jenicris posted the 01/28/2018 at 02:04 PM
    Je joue au mode arcade actuellement. Qui est vraiment sympa. Depuis le temps que je l'attendais.
    fan2jeux posted the 01/28/2018 at 02:09 PM
    jenicris
    Oui pas mal, mais je trouve que ça demande qu' a être completer

    Et il manque toujours un boss dans sf5
    mercure7 posted the 01/28/2018 at 02:23 PM
    fan2jeux T'as Shin Gouki dans le mode Arcade, en attendant mieux
    melkaba posted the 01/28/2018 at 02:47 PM
    C est vraiment un bon jeu. Je me regarderais ça. Ya eu un restream avec des commentaires fr ?
    foxstep posted the 01/28/2018 at 03:36 PM
    fan2jeux Et des cinématique Rival serait Top aussi, mais c'est déjà pas mal. (Bon perso j'ai fait que 2 runs)

    Après franchement le jeu a gagner pas mal en style
    variahunter posted the 01/28/2018 at 04:46 PM
    Abigail et Rashid les persos complètement pétés de la saison !
    shin82 posted the 01/28/2018 at 06:51 PM
    Infiltration ce joueur est un dieu en plus d être super sympa ! Beau résultat pour Daigo !
    leonr4 posted the 01/28/2018 at 08:21 PM
    1. GRPT|Infiltration (Menat, Juri)
    2. John Takeuchi (Rashid)
    3. CYG|Daigo (Guile)
    4. FOX|Tokido (Akuma)
    5. Humanbomb (Chun-Li)
    5. GRPT|MOV (Chun-Li)
    7. AB|StormKubo (Abigail)
    7. DNG|Itabashi Zangief (Abigail, Zangief)
