Nanatsu no Taizai Saison 2 - Episode 03
News
despair-paradise.com
    posted the 01/28/2018 at 10:28 AM by rbz
    comments (8)
    rbz posted the 01/28/2018 at 10:29 AM
    tipik
    koji posted the 01/28/2018 at 10:35 AM
    la saison est vraiment bonne pr le moment.
    rbz posted the 01/28/2018 at 10:43 AM
    koji t'es pas prêt pour la suite alors car ça commence doucement ... lol
    ce qui arrive va défoncer de fou et explose la saison1 ^^
    koji posted the 01/28/2018 at 11:18 AM
    Rbz lourd alors
    lt93 posted the 01/28/2018 at 11:38 AM
    Merci Christina
    rbz posted the 01/28/2018 at 11:44 AM
    lt93 de rien
    hyoga57 posted the 01/28/2018 at 12:19 PM
    rbz Bordel, ton avatar...
    kikoo31 posted the 01/28/2018 at 01:00 PM
    oui son avatar est manihi fique
