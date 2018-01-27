profile
all
Celeste côtoie les étoiles !
Oh le jeu de mot !
Non mais vraiment !
Un petit 10/10 d'IGN

The Verdict
Celeste is a surprise masterpiece. Its 2D platforming is some of the best and toughest since Super Meat Boy, with levels that are as challenging to figure out as they are satisfying to complete. Hidden throughout those levels are a wealth of secrets and collectibles, some of which push the skills it teaches you to the absolute limit, along with enough end-game content to keep you playing for dozens of hours. But the greatest triumph of Celeste is that its best-in-class jumping and dashing is blended beautifully with an important and sincere story and an incredible soundtrack that make it a genuinely emotional game, even when your feet are planted firmly on the ground.

http://www.ign.com/articles/2018/01/25/celeste-review

    posted the 01/27/2018 at 12:42 PM by musicforlife
    netero posted the 01/27/2018 at 09:03 PM
    En ce moment, je suis sur l'ost de fury, elle tourne en boucle : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SeAAi7jWOl8

