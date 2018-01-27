Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Soul Calibur VI
name : Soul Calibur VI
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Soulcalibur 6 : Des Artworks et des images dévoilés
Multi


Voici des Images autour du jeu Soulcalibur 6 :











On commence par le nouveau deriner personnage dévoilé, Groh. On passe ensuite aux anciens, avec tout d'abord Kilik :











Puis Nightmare :











Et enfin, Xianghua :











Pour rappel, le jeu sortira cette année, sans date précise...

Source : https://gematsu.com/2018/01/soulcalibur-vi-groh-kilik-nightmare-xianghua-details-gameplay-screenshots
    comments (9)
    octobar posted the 01/27/2018 at 08:50 AM
    il sort sur PC ?
    sorakairi86 posted the 01/27/2018 at 08:51 AM
    Hormis son nom j'aime bien le nouveau personnage ^^ Kilik est vraiment classe
    link49 posted the 01/27/2018 at 08:52 AM
    J'ai hâte surtout de voir les personnages exclusifs, s'il y a, de chaque version...
    sorakairi86 posted the 01/27/2018 at 09:01 AM
    Link49 faudrait surtout un perso exclu qui n'a jamais été dans un précédent Soul Calibur. Genre un perso de Fire Emblem sur Switch serai cool ^^
    foxstep posted the 01/27/2018 at 09:04 AM
    octobar Yes.
    lordguyver posted the 01/27/2018 at 09:05 AM
    En groh Kilik nous fait un Evil Ryu ?
    link49 posted the 01/27/2018 at 09:06 AM
    Sorakairi86 Sur Ps4 je vois bien Aloy et sur Xbox One, JD Fenix...
    sorakairi86 posted the 01/27/2018 at 09:17 AM
    Link49 Oui c'est probable
    bobobiwan posted the 01/27/2018 at 09:17 AM
    Tout le monde s'en fout, on veut voir IVY !!!!
