name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC - Xbox One
all
Achats du jour, du très très lourd !!
PS4
Le jour J est arriver avec 1 jour d'avance avec la sublime PS4 Pro édition Monster Hunter et DBZ Fighter





ID PSN : link571

PS : Désolé je n'ai pas réussi à pivoter les images
    posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:02 PM by link571
    comments (17)
    youtube06 posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:03 PM
    Une belle consoles et 2 putain de hits. Gros gros achat la ! ^^ Bon jeu !
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:04 PM
    Bon ben il reste plus qu'à jouer
    linkart posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:05 PM
    Magnifique. Dommage que le jeu ne m'intéresse pas plus que ça mais un bel achat !
    romgamer6859 posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:05 PM
    Bon jeu
    fuji posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:07 PM
    Superbe la console! je t'ajouterais pour les 2 jeux que j'aurais dés demain! (ou plutot dans 3 heures) ID: Mikick92
    leonr4 posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:07 PM
    Amuse-toi bien
    mrvince posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:07 PM
    La console est pas mal par contre la manette... J'aime pas du tout. Bon jeu
    bliss02 posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:08 PM
    La console est juste magnifique
    diablass59 posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:11 PM
    Vivement demain !!
    vfries posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:21 PM
    Je l'aurais prise si elle avait été annoncée avant. Elle est magnifique
    kuroni posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:23 PM
    Je t ajoute là, mais mes vacances ne commencent que samedi.
    Moi c est PSN: ShoRyuJin
    darkwii posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:33 PM
    Se monster hunter me fait de l oeil je vais craquer
    amassous posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:39 PM
    On vois ton snap
    torotoro59 posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:50 PM
    link571 plus belle en vraie n'est ce pas ? Tu peux avoir une 2eme manette identique sur amazon jap a environ 71€ fdpi si il en reste.
    Mon id psn: torotoro59
    cirilla posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:52 PM
    Enfin un Link avec du goût ! Ouait, j'ai rien dis...
    kenpokan posted the 01/25/2018 at 09:10 PM
    Link571 bien joué Steven
    warminos posted the 01/25/2018 at 09:31 PM
    Bien joué, elle est vraiment sympa
