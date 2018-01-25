accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
39
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
yamy
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
sonilka
,
racsnk
,
hyoga57
,
asakim
,
jozen15
,
anakaris
,
redmi31
,
slad
,
odv78
,
gantzeur
,
milo42
,
vonkuru
,
escobar
,
oboro
,
floflo
,
spawnini
,
eldren
,
hado78
,
kurosama
,
sato
,
kali
,
rinkudesu
,
tolgafury
,
roxloud
,
lordguyver
,
samlokal
,
eduardos
,
torotoro59
,
kisukesan
,
xyrlic
,
gamekyo
,
sephiroth07
,
terminator
,
linuxclan
,
koolshin
,
koolshin
name :
Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
44
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
jarno
,
arsh
,
minx
,
tvirus
,
boyd
,
supatony
,
yuri
,
liquidus00
,
chris92
,
funkenstein
,
artemis
,
bibi300
,
svr
,
aleco
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
tm
,
voxen
,
cuthbert
,
shampix
,
mickurt
,
kiruo
,
strifedcloud
,
spoiler2
,
valien
,
shinz0
,
binou87
,
drakeramore
,
amassous
,
darksephiroth
,
jf17
,
chester
,
link49
,
heracles
,
diablass59
,
kyogamer
,
lordguyver
,
rickles
,
terminator
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
torotoro59
link571
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1061
visites since opening :
827322
link571
> blog
all
PS4
PS3
Wii U
Multi
Cinema
Divers
Switch
Achats du jour, du très très lourd !!
PS4
Le jour J est arriver avec 1 jour d'avance avec la sublime PS4 Pro édition Monster Hunter et DBZ Fighter
ID PSN : link571
PS : Désolé je n'ai pas réussi à pivoter les images
tags :
13
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:02 PM by
link571
comments (
17
)
youtube06
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:03 PM
Une belle consoles et 2 putain de hits. Gros gros achat la ! ^^ Bon jeu !
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:04 PM
Bon ben il reste plus qu'à jouer
linkart
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:05 PM
Magnifique. Dommage que le jeu ne m'intéresse pas plus que ça mais un bel achat !
romgamer6859
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:05 PM
Bon jeu
fuji
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:07 PM
Superbe la console! je t'ajouterais pour les 2 jeux que j'aurais dés demain! (ou plutot dans 3 heures) ID: Mikick92
leonr4
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:07 PM
Amuse-toi bien
mrvince
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:07 PM
La console est pas mal par contre la manette... J'aime pas du tout. Bon jeu
bliss02
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:08 PM
La console est juste magnifique
diablass59
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:11 PM
Vivement demain !!
vfries
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:21 PM
Je l'aurais prise si elle avait été annoncée avant. Elle est magnifique
kuroni
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:23 PM
Je t ajoute là, mais mes vacances ne commencent que samedi.
Moi c est PSN: ShoRyuJin
darkwii
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:33 PM
Se monster hunter me fait de l oeil je vais craquer
amassous
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:39 PM
On vois ton snap
torotoro59
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:50 PM
link571
plus belle en vraie n'est ce pas ? Tu peux avoir une 2eme manette identique sur amazon jap a environ 71€ fdpi si il en reste.
Mon id psn: torotoro59
cirilla
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 08:52 PM
Enfin un Link avec du goût ! Ouait, j'ai rien dis...
kenpokan
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 09:10 PM
Link571
bien joué Steven
warminos
posted
the 01/25/2018 at 09:31 PM
Bien joué, elle est vraiment sympa
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Moi c est PSN: ShoRyuJin
Mon id psn: torotoro59