« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Celeste
name : Celeste
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Indépendant
genre : action plates-formes
other versions : PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 1960
visites since opening : 2302380
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch] Celeste : Quelques tests (indé)
    posted the 01/25/2018 at 06:24 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    kisukesan posted the 01/25/2018 at 06:28 PM
    C'est téléchargé !
    megaman posted the 01/25/2018 at 06:35 PM
    j'y joue en ce moment, du très très bon
    linkart posted the 01/25/2018 at 06:41 PM
    Putain ça a l'air génial, ça m'emballe beaucoup plus que le trailer du Nintendo Direct !
